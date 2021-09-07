“We were on hold for a half-hour, with the operations manager telling us Edsall would be coming on in a few minutes,” the freshman player said. “When Edsall came on he was like, ‘I just wanted to tell you that I’m sorry I can’t do this in person, but due to circumstances … I just want to let you know that it’s not because of you guys. But it’s an opportunity for my family. … I can move on feeling like I’ve accomplished things here and I’m leaving the program in a good way.’”