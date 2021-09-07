Defensive coordinator Lou Spanos, who will serve as the Huskies’ interim coach, told reporters Tuesday that Edsall addressed the team and U-Conn.’s players are “ready to move on,” with a home game against Purdue on Saturday.
It’s a bizarre exit for Edsall, who left Connecticut for the first time after 12 seasons in similarly abrupt fashion 10 years ago, but under much different circumstances.
Two days after Edsall coached the Huskies in their first appearance in a Bowl Championship Series bowl, a 48-20 loss to Oklahoma in the 2011 Fiesta Bowl, then-Maryland athletic director Kevin Anderson introduced him as Ralph Friedgen’s replacement. Friedgen, who was coming off a bowl win and ACC coach of the year honors, had been fired with a year remaining on his contract.
Edsall’s departure should have left U-Conn. fans saddened. Instead, the manner in which he left, after going 74-70 and leading the program’s transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision level and winning a pair of Big East titles, sparked resentment. Rather than fly home from the Fiesta Bowl with his team, Edsall flew to Maryland. The Hartford Courant reported that many U-Conn. players first learned Edsall was taking the Maryland job through emails, voice mails and text messages the day after their loss to the Sooners. A freshman on the team’s charter flight said Edsall held an impromptu conference call with a few players after their plane landed.
“We were on hold for a half-hour, with the operations manager telling us Edsall would be coming on in a few minutes,” the freshman player said. “When Edsall came on he was like, ‘I just wanted to tell you that I’m sorry I can’t do this in person, but due to circumstances … I just want to let you know that it’s not because of you guys. But it’s an opportunity for my family. … I can move on feeling like I’ve accomplished things here and I’m leaving the program in a good way.’”
Edsall, who referred to Maryland as his “dream job” at his introductory news conference, went 2-10 in his first season in College Park, including an embarrassing 38-7 loss to Temple and eight straight losses to end the year. In 2012, ahead of a game against his former team, Edsall expressed regret with the way he left Connecticut.
“If I could do it over again, I wish that there was some way that I could see the players and tell them face-to-face that I was going to leave and come to Maryland,” Edsall said. “But due to the circumstances surrounding that, I wasn’t able to do that and that’s something that I’ve got to live with.”
Edsall led the Terrapins to a 7-6 record and back-to-back bowl appearances in 2013 and 2014, earning him a three-year contract extension, but he was fired six games into the 2015 season. He finished 22-34 over four-plus years at Maryland, a tenure marked by some strong recruiting classes and improved graduation rates, but also deflating losses, nary a win over a ranked team and his implementation of military style rules, including limits on facial hair and bans on earrings and ball caps in football facilities. Edsall was Maryland’s highest public wage earner in 2016, while working as an assistant for the Detroit Lions.
When Connecticut rehired Edsall to replace Bob Diaco after the 2016 season, he said the way he left U-Conn. the first time was “one of the worst decisions” of his life.
“Everybody makes a mistake,” Edsall said. “I regret it. … It’s something that has weighed heavily on me over the years, and I just hope that I will be able to earn the trust back from all the wonderful fans.”
Winning would have helped the disgruntled among U-Conn.’s faithful to forgive Edsall, but he failed to recapture the success of his first stint in Storrs. The Huskies are 6-32 with 10 losses by at least 40 points, including a 45-0 loss to Fresno State in this year’s opener, since Edsall returned.
“All my focus and my attention for the rest of the season will be to prepare our players and coaches to go out and win as many games as possible,” Edsall said in a statement Sunday, before he and Benedict apparently decided that a more immediate change was necessary.
Edsall’s contract runs through 2023, and he will be paid his full $1.25 million salary this season.