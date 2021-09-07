Cunningham, the College Football Hall of Famer who went on to become the New England Patriots’ all-time leading rusher, died Tuesday at 71, per USC, which said his cause of death is unknown.
Cunningham, whose younger brother Randall was a four-time NFL Pro Bowl quarterback, was born and raised in Santa Barbara, Calif. before he joined the USC backfield alongside quarterback Jimmy Jones and running back Clarence Davis.
He rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns in his sophomore debut against Alabama in 1970, and two years later, earned first team all-America honors while captaining the Trojans to a national championship. He finished his USC career with 1,579 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns over three seasons, including four in a 1973 Rose Bowl win over Ohio State.
Cunningham was selected 11th overall in the 1973 NFL draft by New England, where he went on to play nine seasons and rush for a franchise-record 5,453 yards. He added another 1,905 yards on 210 receptions with the Patriots. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 1978. That same year, the Patriots set an NFL record for most rushing yards in a season (3,165), which stood until 2019, when it was broken by the Baltimore Ravens. The 2010 Patriots’ Hall of Fame inductee finished his career with 43 rushing touchdowns, and another six receiving.
“We are deeply saddened to learn of yet another loss to the Patriots family this week and our hearts ache for Sam Cunningham’s family and all who are mourning his passing today” team owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. “Sam ‘Bam’ Cunningham was one of my favorite players throughout the ’70s and my sons all loved him. After I bought the team in 1994, it was my honor to welcome him back to the team on multiple occasions, recognizing him as a 50th anniversary team member and again for his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame. As much as I admired him as a player, my affection for him only grew after spending time with him and learning more about him as a person. He made a tremendous impact, both on and off the field, and was beloved by his teammates. As a Patriots Hall of Famer, Sam’s legacy and contributions will be preserved and celebrated forever, but today his loss is felt with heavy hearts.”
Cunningham, who worked as a landscape contractor in California, retired from the NFL in 1982. He is survived by his wife, Cine, and daughter, Samahndi, a USC graduate.