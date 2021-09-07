Shatori Walker-Kimbrough figured the best time to be at the YMCA was first thing in the morning. She could safely get her workout in before too many others showed up since the world remained in the midst of a pandemic. Walker-Kimbrough was staying with a friend in Connecticut this summer and her days started at around 6:30 a.m. She had no car, so she walked the mile and a half to and from the Y. The goal was to stay ready whenever the chance to return to the WNBA presented itself.