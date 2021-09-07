The team’s love of Apke predates Rivera’s time in Washington. Rivera and Marty Hurney, the team’s executive vice president of football/player personnel, liked him coming out of Penn State in 2018 when they were leading the Carolina Panthers. Rivera said they targeted Apke in the draft before Washington scooped him up in the fourth round, and once the experiment at free safety didn’t work out, that specialist skill set has allowed Apke to be one of the only five non-starters Rivera has retained from the old regime. Plus, special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor has remained an advocate.