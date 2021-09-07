It was a move made necessary by Deshaun Watson’s ongoing legal difficulties. Although Watson remains on the 53-player roster and practiced with the team, he is not expected to play this season as he faces accusations of sexual misconduct in lawsuits by multiple women. The NFL chose not to put Watson on paid administrative leave when he reported to training camp in July but said last week that it continues to “gather information and monitor law enforcement developments.”
With Watson in limbo, Davis Mills, a rookie third-round draft pick, will back up Taylor. Jeff Driskel, a sixth-round pick by San Francisco in 2016, is on the practice squad and spent the offseason with Houston.
Through no fault of his own, Taylor lost the Los Angeles Chargers’ starting job last year because he was unexpectedly sidelined before the second game by an errant painkilling injection that accidentally punctured Taylor’s lung moments before kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Rookie Justin Herbert stepped in and was impressive in an overtime loss to the Chiefs. Despite losses in his first four starts, Herbert remained the starter even after Taylor was healthy enough to play, and he eventually became the league’s offensive rookie of the year. Anthony Lynn, the Chargers’ now-former coach, told reporters Taylor “did not take it well because he wants to lead this team, but he is a pro. He’s one of the better pros I’ve been around.”
Still, Taylor’s career with the Chargers was over after two seasons, and he signed a one-year contract with the Texans in March. Now 32 and with his fifth team since being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2011, Taylor has started 47 of his 72 NFL games, passing for 9,770 yards and 54 touchdowns with 20 interceptions and rushing for 1,850 yards and 16 touchdowns.