The plaza in front of Arthur Ashe Stadium features a statue of the tournament’s 1968 victor and civil rights activist, for whom the 24,000-seat venue is named. Not far away is a granite bust of Althea Gibson, the first Black player to win the U.S. Open during a barrier-breaking career.
But America’s glory days in tennis are becoming a memory, retreating to the distant horizon but kept alive in statuary and naming honors.
Venus and Serena Williams dominated the women’s game for nearly two decades, winning eight U.S. Open titles between 1999 and 2014, but few young fans can recall the last American man to win the U.S. Open — or any Grand Slam event, as 21-year-old Andy Roddick did in 2003. Sloane Stephens was the tournament’s most recent American women’s champion, in 2017.
A historic low point came in May, when for the first time in 48 years of computerized rankings there were no American men among the world’s top 30.
Summer brought glimmers of promise that suggested the feeder system of young talent was about to bear fruit. At Wimbledon, 21-year-old Sebastian Korda reached the round of 16. At the U.S. Open, four Americans reached that stage: Shelby Rogers on the women’s side; and on the men’s, big-serving Reilly Opelka, 24; Frances Tiafoe, 23; and Jenson Brooksby, 20, who claimed a set off world No. 1 Novak Djokovic before falling in four sets Monday night.
But none advanced, bringing American tennis to a new low: For the first time in U.S. Open history, which dates to the 1880s, no American man or woman reached the quarterfinals. The American Grand Slam, contested on the surface of choice of nearly all American players, won’t have an American in the field over its final six days.
That’s not to say this U.S. Open lacks uplifting story lines. Great tennis and great players abound.
So many teenagers have exceeded expectations, in fact, that the absence of 20-time Grand Slam champions Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal — and of the Williams sisters, who boast 30 Grand Slam singles titles between them — feels less like a crisis and more like a footnote.
But for those invested in the future of American tennis, the concern is that none of the compelling teenage quarterfinalists are homegrown.
Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, 19, stormed into the semifinals Tuesday with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5) upset of fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. Emma Raducanu, 18, of Britain, and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, 18, who was slated to play Tuesday night, were attempting to do the same.
Several factors account for the dearth of Americans in the sport’s top ranks. Tennis at the grass-roots level isn’t drawing top male athletes in the United States. American boys tend to choose basketball and football in far greater numbers.
Dwindling college scholarships, particularly in men’s tennis, are another disincentive as parents launch their children in sports, notes Martin Blackman, the USTA’s general manager of player development.
The cyclical nature of sports heroes and role models also plays a part, he believes. “In the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, we had Andre [Agassi], Pete [Sampras], [Jim] Courier and [Michael] Chang. And that followed an era ... where we had [John] McEnroe and [Jimmy] Connors,” he said. “That’s part of what kids look at in choosing a sport.”
U.S. Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish agrees.
“It always comes in waves,” said Fish, who reached the quarterfinals of three Grand Slams during his 16-year pro career.
Four-time U.S. Open champion Martina Navratilova, who won 18 singles majors in her career, believes the “hunger” for greatness isn’t as deep-seated in American youth as it often is elsewhere. “Kids from other countries or kids from disadvantaged families, they are just hungrier. We know this is a fact that cuts across everything in life — not just tennis,” said Navratilova, who emigrated from Czechoslovakia to the United States at 18.
Hyattsville native Tiafoe, who reached 29th in the world at 21 but has backslid since, acknowledged he is now recommitted to “rebuilding mode.”
“I was flying up the rankings,” Tiafoe said after his ouster to Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the round of 16. “I got complacent, got pretty comfortable. I thought I was just going to just keep going. It doesn’t work like that. Same work you did to get up there, the same work you need to keep going, keep working harder.”
Navratilova also believes the U.S. coaching model could be improved. In her view, the country’s large tennis academies churn out juniors who play a cookie-cutter game that helps them climb the rankings but doesn’t equip them to separate from the pack as champions. The academies are also extremely expensive compared to those in the Czech Republic, where players of all levels compete year-round.
“Most of all, it comes down to good coaching and cheap opportunity to play,” Navratilova said.
If she were charged with developing the next generation of American Grand Slam champions, Navratilova would tap the expertise of the country’s former champions who want to help, whether as coaches or mentors.
“We have so many really good players in the United States, but we have few great players,” she said. “To get to that next level, you need a different level of coaching.”
Though Blackman concedes U.S. tennis isn’t getting the top athletes, he said the talent pool is strong enough to dominate. “That is always going to be the goal — to be the dominant country on both the men’s and women’s side, to win Grand Slams and have top-10 players,” he said.
Fish also sounds an upbeat note.
“We have got great players coming,” he said, citing Opelka, Brooksby and Korda as examples. “It’s only a matter of time for someone like them to break through at a big event.”
