As this season begins, it’s probably easier to guess the franchise’s future name than to predict its 2021 record. The strongest parts of this team need the polish and verification that only a larger sample size can provide. There are a good number of promising young players who are too gifted to keep off the field but still require some patient, on-the-job training that could cost the team a win or two. And there are holes in the roster that have yet to be addressed, which is typical for the second year of a new regime. It’s even more understandable when you consider that it took until January for Rivera to revamp the front office.