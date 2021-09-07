Asked whether McKennie, 23, had a future with the squad, Berhalter said: “Of course. It’s an open-door policy. Very rarely would there be a situation where a player would never be allowed back into national team camp. That’s not how we operate.”
Despite McKennie’s abrupt banishment, Berhalter said: “Guys are in and out based on performance and how they’re doing. Me and Weston have long conversations. He is a guy I care about deeply. He is a big part of the team, and I’m sure when he is performing well [for Juventus] he’ll be back in the team.”
Next month, the United States will face Jamaica in Austin, visit Panama and host Costa Rica in Columbus, Ohio.
Neither Berhalter nor the U.S. Soccer Federation specified McKennie’s violations, but after the organization announced he would not play against Canada, he apologized on social media for what he said were violations of the team’s coronavirus protocols.
On Monday, the USSF announced he would not accompany the team to San Pedro Sula, Honduras. On Tuesday, TUDN reported McKennie had had a visitor in his hotel room. ESPN said he also had spend time outside the team bubble in Nashville.
Berhalter declined to confirm those reports and added: “This is a team matter. This is stuff that happens within the team that’s not appropriate to share to the outside world.”
Berhalter, whose team is off to a 0-0-2 start after entering the eight-nation, 14-game competition as one of the favorites, said McKennie’s actions were “upsetting to me as a coach. It’s upsetting to Weston. It’s upsetting to the players and staff.”
The U.S. team has taken strict precautions during the pandemic, testing players and staff regularly and limiting their exposure to the general public. It hasn’t been airtight, though. Goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who skipped the opener in El Salvador because of back spasms, will end up missing the last two matches in this week-long window after testing positive for the coronavirus. An unidentified staff member also contracted the virus.
In deciding to dismiss McKennie from camp, Berhalter said, “When you’re talking about team policy and team rules and what we’re trying to accomplish, the team absolutely comes first. We made this decision not only for the short-term but the long-term health of the program. It’s not an easy decision.”
He maintained that the team culture and morale remain strong, even after the McKennie incident, draws against El Salvador and Canada and a series of injuries.
“People make mistakes. Weston apologized to the group; he apologized to me. Things happen,” Berhalter said. “The most important message we’re getting through — or trying to get through — is we’re here in camp for seven days. The intensity is incredible. It’s three [matches] in seven days. We need everyone’s single-minded focus on what we’re trying to accomplish. By and large, the group is focused on that.”
Captain Christian Pulisic said the team is “ready to respond to everything that has gone on. The guys’ heads are up. We were forced to look past [the McKennie situation], which we have, and now we just have to focus on what’s at hand and what’s important, which is getting results.
“Things happen outside of the game, but as soon as we get to the field, we are ready to go. I know this team will be ready.”
