Trailing 5-0 in the eighth inning with nothing going their way, the Orioles came to life in a way they rarely have this season. Cedric Mullins worked a leadoff walk, went to second on a single by Ryan Mountcastle and scored when Austin Hays extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a double. Pedro Severino battled for a nine-pitch walk to load the bases, then Anthony Santander and pinch hitter Ramón Urías singled to cut the deficit to 5-3.
Kelvin Gutiérrez singled to score two and tie it, then Royals center fielder Edward Olivares and right fielder Hunter Dozier let a can-of-corn flyball fall when Mullins came up again to give the Orioles a 7-5 lead. A two-run homer by Mountcastle made it a nine-run inning and took Matt Harvey off the hook.
The only out Harvey recorded in the fifth was a sacrifice bunt, around three singles. Fernando Abad allowed just one of the runners he inherited to score, and he pitched until Marcos Diplán allowed a home run to Salvador Pérez in the seventh. A three-run homer by Andrew Benintendi off Dillon Tate made it 9-8 in the ninth, but Tyler Wells got the final out.
Manny Barreda, 32, won in his major league debut after pitching a 1-2-3 eighth. Counting winter ball, he had pitched in 490 games in his pro career but never in the majors until Wednesday.
It was the 19th game with fewer than 10,000 fans at Camden Yards since pandemic limits were lifted June 1.
— Baltimore Sun