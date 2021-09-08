According to the Angels, the team hired the outside law firm to conduct the internal investigation in Dec. 2019, following an ESPN article that raised questions about the team’s alleged knowledge of Skaggs’s drug use. The team’s investigation “included interviewing current and former Angels employees and reviewing certain documents.” Those interviews were not recorded or transcribed, according to the Wednesday court filing. The Angels have said the probe found that the team had no knowledge of the pitcher’s drug use.