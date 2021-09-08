The Angels made their argument in federal court in Fort Worth, where the team’s former communications director, Eric Kay, is awaiting trial for having allegedly distributed to Skaggs the fentanyl-laced pill that caused his death in July 2019. The team was responding to a motion from prosecutors last month that asked a judge to enforce a subpoena for records concerning “illegal drug-dealing in their organization.”
Prosecutors are seeking records that include ones stemming from the team’s internal investigations into not only Skaggs’ death but into another former team employee, who was the subject of an anonymous complaint related to drugs, court records show.
The Angels maintain that records from the Skaggs investigation, undertaken by Bird Marella, the Los Angeles law firm retained by the team, are protected by attorney-client privilege. But prosecutors have argued that the Angels waived that privilege by sharing information with third parties, including an outside communications specialist and an employee of the team’s billionaire owner, Arte Moreno.
The Angels noted in the court filing Wednesday that federal prosecutors only demanded records from the internal investigation after Skaggs’ family filed suit against the Angels this summer. That lawsuit claimed that the team caused the pitcher’s death by giving Kay, who had a history of drug addiction, “unrestricted access” to Skaggs and other players.
The Angels argued Wednesday stated that drug transactions involving Kay, Skaggs and others were “private transactions between private individuals,” and that the family’s lawsuits relied on “baseless allegations of a drug culture in Angels Baseball.” A spokesperson for Skaggs’s family declined to comment Wednesday afternoon.
“If the government knew what it was looking for, it would have asked for it and stuck to its request,” the team argued.
According to the Angels, the team hired the outside law firm to conduct the internal investigation in Dec. 2019, following an ESPN article that raised questions about the team’s alleged knowledge of Skaggs’s drug use. The team’s investigation “included interviewing current and former Angels employees and reviewing certain documents.” Those interviews were not recorded or transcribed, according to the Wednesday court filing. The Angels have said the probe found that the team had no knowledge of the pitcher’s drug use.
In addition to records related to Skaggs’s death, court filings reveal that federal prosecutors also sought communications involving a former clubhouse attendant about whom the team had received an anonymous complaint in Oct. 2019. In court records, prosecutors have referenced allegations of the former employee’s “drug distribution.”
Thomas Tears, an attorney for the former clubhouse attendant, told The Washington Post last month that his client “wasn’t even involved” in the Skaggs case. The Angels echoed that in their filing Wednesday, stating that the former employee was “apparently not related to the government’s case." The former clubhouse attendant is referred to by his initials in court documents and has not been charged with a crime.
In the filing Wednesday, the Angels stated that in the months following Skaggs’ death, the organization gave the federal government “almost one million pages of documents" related to the pitcher and Kay, including personnel files, medical records, and years worth of emails — materials the Angels argued “now form the basis for its prosecution.”
“The government can obtain documents and interview witnesses as it sees fit, as it has done for the past two years,” the team’s filing read. “It cannot, however, use work product from Angels Baseball’s counsel to identify the documents it should review or witnesses it should talk to.”
Kay’s trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 8. Prosecutors have indicated they will present the testimony of several ballplayers who they say received oxycodone from Kay, with Skaggs often acting as a middleman. Kay’s lawyer has denied he is responsible for the pitcher’s death.