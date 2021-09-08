“They don’t really play like rookies,” McLaurin said of Brown and Milne. “They’ll have some mistakes here and there, but those are growing pains. But both of them, I call them ‘Silent Assassins.’ They don’t really talk too much ... but they go in and they do their job and they make plays. And for two young guys to to come in here and do that at such an early time in their careers when we haven’t even played games, that builds confidence in ... our coaches and that builds confidence in their teammates that if they have an opportunity to go into the game, they’re going to make the play if it comes to them.”