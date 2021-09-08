That other shortstop, Jeter’s father, Charles, was on hand alongside the rest of their family Wednesday in Cooperstown, N.Y to see the former Yankee captain inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the four-person class of 2020.
Jeter talked about family, his lifelong love of the Yankees and his desire to earn the respect of fans and former baseball greats during the ceremony, which was twice delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“For me, the love of the game and the success I had playing it starts and ends with family,” Jeter said during his speech, which lasted about 17 minutes. “I was first introduced to competition and the game of baseball by my dad. I vividly remember going to watch him play shortstop for his corporate softball team, and I don’t think I ever told him this, but I was amazed at how good he was, and how he stood out above everyone else. He was my first idol.”
Jeter also acknowledged former Yankees teammates and members of the organization, including former manager and 2014 inductee Joe Torre.
“Mr. T, thanks for taking a chance on me and trusting me at such a young age, or at least making me think you trusted me,” he said. “My teammates, my brothers. I was blessed to play alongside some of the best to ever play the game, some who are in the Hall of Fame, some who are behind me right now.”
Jeter entered Cooperstown the same way he left Yankee Stadium after his final home game seven years ago: with a sea of fans in navy caps and pinstripe jerseys standing, cheering and chanting “Der-ek Je-ter.”
That day, in September of 2014, Jeter slapped a walk off single into right field to defeat the Baltimore Orioles. It was a capstone to a career that saw him top the Yankee charts in hits, singles, doubles, stolen bases, hit-by-pitches, at-bats and games played.
The 14-time all-star was elected to the Hall of Fame on 99.7 percent of ballots, all but one, which he pointed out during his comments.
“Thank you to the baseball writers — all but one of you — who voted for me,” he said.
That supermajority gave Jeter the distinction of earning the second-highest percentage of Hall of Fame tallies.
The top vote-getter? Former teammate and unanimous 2019 inductee Mariano Rivera, who attended Wednesday’s event with other retired stars of the sports world who came to support Jeter, including Michael Jordan, Patrick Ewing, and Ahmad Rashad, all of whom sat a row behind Jeter’s family.
Jeter, who said he met Jordan when they played during the 1994 Arizona Fall League season, spoke about their relationship in an interview with MLB Network after the ceremony. He said they grew closer through mutual friends, including Rashad, and that Jordan, who won six NBA titles to Jeter’s five World Series crowns, continues to remind him of his championship deficit.
“We just got closer and closer and yeah, you know I pick his brain quite a bit,” Jeter said of Jordan. “We play two completely different sports. We’re two completely different athletes, but the mind-set is the same, and that’s to go out there and try to win regardless of what you’re doing.”