“For me, the love of the game and the success I had playing it starts and ends with family,” Jeter said during his speech, which lasted about 17 minutes. “I was first introduced to competition and the game of baseball by my dad. I vividly remember going to watch him play shortstop for his corporate softball team, and I don’t think I ever told him this, but I was amazed at how good he was, and how he stood out above everyone else. He was my first idol.”