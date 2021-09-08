In bringing in Bell, the Ravens hope he can return to something resembling his former form. Bell had three 1,000-yard rushing seasons over his first five seasons in the NFL but held out during a 2018 contract dispute. He signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the New York Jets the following season. The Ravens took a look at him as a potential free agent signing that year but chose to add running back Mark Ingram II instead.
After Bell was released by the Jets last October, he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs and rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns on 63 attempts. He was inactive for the AFC championship game and did not play in Super Bowl LV.
In addition to Bell, the Ravens took a look at Devonta Freeman and Elijah Holyfield in Labor Day workouts. Holyfield, who was undrafted in 2019 after playing at Georgia, briefly has been on the rosters of the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles. He is the son of boxer Evander Holyfield.
Freeman was released by the Atlanta Falcons after averaging 3.6 yards per carry in the 2019 season. After Saquon Barkley’s injury last season, Freeman appeared in five games for the New York Giants. Freeman was on the New Orleans Saints’ preseason roster but was released last week.
After the injuries to Dobbins and Hill, Gus Edwards, who has averaged more than five yards per carry in each of his first three seasons, is expected to get an increased role for the Ravens this season along with Ty’Son Williams.
On Monday, the Ravens’ offense got a boost with the signing of tight end Mark Andrews to a four-year contract extension worth $56 million, according to NFL Network.