Police indicated that Few refused to take field sobriety tests and showed “several signs of intoxication,” with 0.119 and 0.120 blood alcohol samples. The legal limit is 0.08.
“I believe as a leader and role model, I am expected to set only the best example,” Few said in a statement. “The decisions I made yesterday do not exemplify this standard and for that, I sincerely apologize to you all. I recognize that operating a motor vehicle after consuming any amount of alcohol exhibits poor judgment.
“Regardless of the outcome of the pending investigation, I will never allow such a lapse in judgment to occur again. Please know that I am committed to learning from this mistake and will work to earn back your trust in me.
“I deeply regret disappointing any of the members of the community, the young men and women who comprise my campus community, and the University as a whole. In particular, I am sorry for the hurt that I have caused to those most important to me — my family, my players, and my program.
“I am exceedingly grateful to those who continue to offer support to me, especially my wife and children. Thank you.”
Few, 58, became Gonzaga’s head coach in 1999, and the Bulldogs have become a national power under his guidance, making two Final Four appearances. Gonzaga went on a 31-0 run this past season, but its bid for the first perfect season since Indiana in 1975-76 ended in a loss to Baylor in the NCAA championship game. Under Few, Gonzaga has gone 630-125 for an .834 winning percentage that ranks first all-time at the NCAA Division I or equivalent level for coaches with at least 10 years of experience.
“While the facts of the situation are still being evaluated, we understand its severity and the legal process that will follow,” Gonzaga Athletic Director Chris Standiford said in a statement. “As a Gonzaga employee, we respect Coach Few’s right to privacy and will refrain from further comment at this time.”
