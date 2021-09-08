The rest of the Big Ten slate will be played January through March, a marathon that, for Maryland, starts with a Jan. 3 trip to Iowa followed by another road game at Illinois three days later. The Terps could be competing for one of the top seeds in the Big Ten tournament when their regular season ends on the road at Michigan State (March 6).
In conference play, the Terps will face Illinois, Rutgers, Indiana, Ohio State, Iowa, Northwestern and Michigan State both at home and on the road. Maryland plays Penn State, Minnesota and Wisconsin only at home and travels to Nebraska, Michigan and Purdue. The Big Ten tournament begins March 9 in Indianapolis.
Maryland starts its schedule at home Nov. 9 against Quinnipiac before the nonconference slate ramps up with a trip to the Bahamas for a Thanksgiving week tournament that will include a game against Richmond and a second matchup against either Louisville or Mississippi State. Maryland then has a home game against Virginia Tech on Dec. 1 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and a Dec. 12 matchup with Florida at the Barclays Center in New York.
Maryland finished the 2020-21 season with a 17-14 record and was 9-11 in conference play, but the Terps earned a No. 10 seed in the NCAA tournament and advanced to the second round.
The Big Ten will be packed with strong opposition again. Purdue and Michigan are projected to lead the conference and be among the nation’s top teams. The Wolverines, who won the Big Ten regular season title in 2021 and reached the Elite Eight, return center Hunter Dickinson, the conference’s freshman of the year. Purdue brings back forward Trevion Williams and guard Jaden Ivey, two of the Big Ten’s best players. Maryland faces each of those teams once during the regular season, but both games are on the road.
The Terps will probably start the season as a top-25 team, despite the losses of Aaron Wiggins, the team’s second-leading scorer last season who left school early for the NBA, and Darryl Morsell, the top defensive player who joined Marquette as a graduate transfer.
Three Maryland starters return from last season: guards Eric Ayala and Hakim Hart, as well as forward Donta Scott. Ayala led the team in scoring with 15.1 points per game, and Scott averaged 11 points. Head Coach Mark Turgeon lacked a true point guard and a dominant center last season, but he filled both of those voids in the offseason. Rhode Island point guard Fatts Russell and Georgetown center Qudus Wahab both transferred to Maryland and could start immediately.
Freshman Julian Reese, a four-star forward from Baltimore, may develop quickly into a key piece of the rotation, and James Graham III, who enrolled early as a 17-year-old in December, could take a significant jump now that he’s spent a full offseason with the program.
Maryland men’s basketball schedule
Nov. 5: Fayetteville State (exhibition)
Nov. 9: Quinnipiac
Nov. 11: George Washington
Nov. 13: Vermont
Nov. 17: George Mason
Nov. 19: Hofstra
Nov. 25: Richmond (Bahamas)
Nov. 27: Louisville/Mississippi State (Bahamas)
Dec. 1: Virginia Tech (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)
Dec. 5: Northwestern
Dec. 12: Florida (New York)
Dec. 28: Loyola (Md.)
Dec. 30: Brown
Jan. 3: at Iowa
Jan. 6: at Illinois
Jan. 9: Wisconsin
Jan. 12: at Northwestern
Jan. 15: Rutgers
Jan. 18: at Michigan
Jan. 21: Illinois
Jan. 25: at Rutgers
Jan. 29: Indiana
Feb. 1: Michigan State
Feb. 6: at Ohio State
Feb. 10: Iowa
Feb. 13: at Purdue
Feb. 18: at Nebraska
Feb. 21: Penn State
Feb. 24: at Indiana
Feb. 27: Ohio State
March 2: Minnesota
March 6: at Michigan State
