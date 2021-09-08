“I’m very optimistic about the season ahead because of the fact that we are such a very heavily vaccinated group of players and staff,” Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said in a phone interview on the eve of Thursday’s Cowboys-Buccaneers season opener in Tampa. “I think that’s going to position us to withstand the challenges of the pandemic.”
But the NFLPA remains wary. Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, the union’s president, wrote Tuesday on its website that the sport is “in a worse spot this year than last year because the NFL has backed off a key component of our previous success: daily testing.”
The NFL’s protocols are developed jointly by the league and union, and the NFLPA first advocated last month for a return to daily testing of all players and team staffers, citing concerns related to the highly transmissible delta variant. The league has not agreed to that, maintaining that during the season, vaccinated players and staffers will be tested weekly, up from once every 14 days during training camp and the preseason. Unvaccinated players remain subject to the daily testing that was in effect last season.
“No one likes mitigation methods,” Tretter wrote Tuesday. “But we cannot do what is easy over what is right. We cannot do what is cheaper over what is right. We have been warned by our experts that, because of our current testing cadence, we are at more risk of missed games this season than last season.”
Sills said Wednesday that the protocols are “continually” reevaluated and adjusted when necessary, and added: “I think that we’ve consistently recognized that testing is one component of our strategy but certainly not the only. And what we’ve emphasized is that really what’s keeping us safe this year is the vaccines. We know that reduces the risk of infection. It certainly reduces the risk of severe infection or outcomes, and also appears to have positive benefit on the transmission.”
Sills said that “no other segment of society” is testing vaccinated individuals without symptoms as frequently as the NFL is. The league is testing “over 1,000 people every day,” Sills said, with the daily testing of unvaccinated players; the now-weekly testing of vaccinated players and staffers; and “targeted testing” of those with symptoms, those with household risks and those involved in clusters of cases on teams.
“We’ll continue to monitor that data and look and see what it tells us,” Sills said. “But, again, it’s about what is driving transmission and what we can do to mitigate that transmission. What we certainly learned last year was that testing doesn’t prevent transmission. The thing that prevents transmission is people speaking up about their symptoms, people using masking as appropriate when they’ve been exposed, the physical distance, the outdoor activities, things of that nature.”
Said Jeff Miller, the NFL’s executive vice present of communications, public affairs and policy: “It’s a substantial volume of testing that to this point, I think, has given us a pretty good understanding of the challenges that covid [and] delta present us and how to address them.”
About 93.5 percent of players and nearly all staffers are vaccinated, according to the NFL. The league has said it is interested in a vaccine mandate for all players but the NFLPA has not consented to that. The divergent views of the NFL and NFLPA about testing frequency and a vaccine requirement for players are notable, given that the two sides usually seemed in concert last season on major protocol-related issues.
“In medicine, it’s not at all unusual for us to say that reasonable, smart, intelligent people can look at the same set of facts and come up with different approaches sometimes,” Sills said Wednesday. “So that’s just part of the process in medicine. But I think we continue to collaboratively discuss that and to work together to reach a good place.”