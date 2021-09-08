To determine value we use the preseason point spreads released by various oddsmakers to set a preliminary power ranking for each team, which is then compared to its opponent and adjusted for location. The result is a projected margin of victory, which is compared to the actual point spread for the week. The preliminary power rankings are phased out as the season progresses, making sure each team’s strength is a full reflection of its overall performance.
As sports gambling becomes a bigger part of the NFL experience, we’ll also introduce more exotic betting advice this season, starting with one teaser worth considering in Week 1. A teaser is a variation of a parlay bet in which bettors can move the point spread a fixed amount of points in their favor, generally 6, 6½ or 7 points. Using the six-point variation as an example, a team favored by seven becomes favored by one and an underdog getting four points now gets 10. The number of legs (wagers) in the teaser bet determines the odds of the parlay, and all of the wagers involved must win in order for the teaser bet to cash. Two-team teasers typically pay -120 and three-team teasers usually pay +160, although there is some deviation, so be sure to shop around to get the best price.
Generally speaking, you want to focus your teasers on favorites giving 7½ to 8½ points and underdogs getting 1½ to 2½ points so you can move the line past the key numbers of three and seven, the most likely margins of victory in the NFL.
Picks are against the consensus point spreads as of Wednesday afternoon.
Seattle Seahawks (-2½) at Indianapolis Colts
Pick: Seattle Seahawks -2½
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson finished the 2020 season as the eighth-best passer, per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating, with two deep threats in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Chris Carson also gives the Seahawks a bruising running back who averaged 3.2 yards per carry after contact in 2020.
Meanwhile, Indianapolis has uncertainty around some of the most important positions in the sport. Quarterback Carson Wentz is trying to get back from a foot injury and coming off a covid protocol-related absence. Veteran wideout T.Y. Hilton underwent neck surgery and was placed on injured reserve to start the season. Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly is dealing with an elbow injury suffered during practice, and the team’s top two left tackles have also had health issues.
Three-pick, six-point teaser (+160 money line)
Team plus original spread
Points
New line
Los Angeles Rams -7½ vs. Chicago Bears
+6
-1½
San Francisco 49ers -7½ at Detroit Lions
+6
-1½
Arizona Cardinals +3 at Tennessee Titans
+6
+9
Expectations for San Francisco are high, despite last year’s 6-10 campaign. Football Outsiders ranked the 49ers as the fifth-best team in the league during the preseason and ESPN’s Football Power Index is only slightly more bearish with a preseason ranking of sixth. Detroit, meanwhile, is in rebuild mode after allowing the most points per game (32.4) since the league expanded to 32 teams in 2002. Both Football Outsiders (29th) and ESPN (31st) don’t think the Lions will be very good this year.
If you were still on the fence, Detroit’s new quarterback, Jared Goff, is 0-4 against San Francisco over the past two seasons, with the same number of interceptions as touchdowns (four).
The Arizona Cardinals should be able to stay with the Tennessee Titans on the road, with quarterback Kyler Murray throwing to DeAndre Hopkins from behind what Pro Football Focus believes is the 11th-best offensive line heading into the season.
And finally, the Rams have a new defensive coordinator in Raheem Morris and the fourth-best defensive line entering the season, per PFF. Los Angeles also upgraded its quarterback in Matthew Stafford. The Chicago Bears, L.A.'s Week 1 opponent, are starting veteran quarterback Andy Dalton instead of rookie Justin Fields. Stafford was the 15th-best quarterback in 2020, per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating, while Dalton was 25th out of 33 qualified passers.
***
The two plays above represent our best bets of the week because our analysis shows the point spreads are the most lucrative compared to what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find picks for all the games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single NFL game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 1 slate.
Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-8)
Pick: Dallas Cowboys +8
Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons (-3)
Pick: Atlanta Falcons -3
Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills (-6½)
Pick: Buffalo Bills -6½
New York Jets at Carolina Panthers (-5)
Pick: Carolina Panthers -5
Minnesota Vikings (-3) at Cincinnati Bengals
Pick: Minnesota Vikings -3
Jacksonville Jaguars (-3) at Houston Texans
Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars -3
San Francisco 49ers (-7½) at Detroit Lions
Pick: San Francisco 49ers -7½
Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans (-3)
Pick: Tennessee Titans -3
Los Angeles Chargers (-1) at Washington Football Team
Pick: Washington Football Team +1
Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs (-6)
Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -6
Green Bay Packers (-4) vs. New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville
Pick: Green Bay Packers -4
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-3)
Pick: Miami Dolphins +3
Denver Broncos (-3) at New York Giants
Pick: Denver Broncos -3
Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams (-7½)
Pick: Los Angeles Rams -7½
Baltimore Ravens (-4½) at Las Vegas Raiders
Pick: Baltimore Ravens -4½