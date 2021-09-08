1. Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs have the best chance of any AFC team to get to the Super Bowl. They have Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, Tyreek Hill at wide receiver and Travis Kelce at tight end, and they are close to impossible to stop on offense. The only concern is the line, which the Chiefs rebuilt after it fell apart because of injuries ahead of last season’s Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay. The defense is good enough, although it could use more sacks from Frank Clark.