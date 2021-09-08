Davis had to prove he could stick at linebacker at every level until the highest one. At the doorstep of the NFL, coaches and evaluators shrugged at his size — about 230 pounds — and salivated over his speed. In another era, maybe just a few seasons ago, Washington Football Team Coach Ron Rivera would have viewed Davis as a defender who played outside and lined up opposite slot receivers. In April’s draft, because of how fast Davis plays, Rivera chose him 19th overall and made him Washington’s middle linebacker.