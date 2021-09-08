“Maybe it was something in the way we taught the offense,” said Bill O’Brien, then the Texans’ first-year coach, wondering aloud this week.
As Fitzpatrick prepares to open his 17th NFL season under his 13th head coach in Ron Rivera and his 11th offensive coordinator in Scott Turner, with his ninth team in Washington, he still looks back on that 2014 season in Houston as a pivot point. He had never played on a winning team, and those Texans went 9-7. He had never thrown twice as many touchdowns as interceptions, and that season he tossed 17 scores with only eight picks.
More than that, though: Before arriving in Houston, Fitzpatrick had never thought about football the way O’Brien and George Godsey, his quarterbacks coach, taught him to think about it.
“It was looking at the game in a different way than I had ever looked at it,” Fitzpatrick said last month during training camp. “It was understanding how to manipulate the defenses to make the offense work. It was a different way to attack defenses, and it was a complete 180 with what I had done in the past. Just having that new perspective on the way that [O’Brien] did it and the way that he taught it really allowed me to bring along my career and help me year after year.”
Given that perspective, it’s worth asking O’Brien what it was about Fitzpatrick in that season. Bill?
“He’s so smart,” O’Brien said by phone Tuesday. “I think for him and his career, the way we framed it — whether it was me or George Godsey — he picked it up right away. He really related to what we were teaching about the offense, which was a lot of stuff relative to knowledge of the defense and noticing different things from play to play.”
Translate that: Fitzpatrick’s greatest asset wasn’t his arm. It was his mind. O’Brien and Godsey, then, could program him with options other quarterbacks might not be able to handle — changing a receiver’s route based on how the defense lined up, or changing where the ball went depending on what the defense did after the snap. This wasn’t stuff a rookie could handle. Fitzpatrick had long since been a rookie.
That fall, Fitzpatrick started 12 games. In November, he was benched for Ryan Mallett, returned as the starter two games later, threw six touchdown passes against Tennessee, then broke his tibia in a Week 15 loss to Indianapolis. The Texans had been 2-14 the previous season. In 2014, they missed the playoffs by a game.
“Ryan was a big, big part of that,” O’Brien said.
In 2021, it’s easiest to think about O’Brien as the coach who was fired by the Texans after an 0-4 start last season. But that’s recency bias. The full picture is that after that initial 9-7 season, O’Brien’s Texans won four of the next five AFC South titles. O’Brien got the Houston job because he took over at Penn State and had success when the post-Paterno, post-Sandusky situation in State College was nothing short of toxic, and he got the Penn State job because he had a five-year run as an offensive assistant on Bill Belichick’s staff in New England that included a perfect regular season, two years as Tom Brady’s quarterbacks coach and one as offensive coordinator. Now, he is the offensive coordinator at Alabama, a job Nick Saban doesn’t hand to just anyone. He knows football. He knows quarterbacks.
Plus, he knows Fitz. And he loves Fitz.
“He cares about people,” O’Brien said. “You could tell that when he got there. He was just a leader, had a really good feel for the locker room. He’s very instinctive when it comes to people. He wasn’t a yeller and a screamer, but he knows when to talk. He’s funny, but he’s serious when he needs to be serious.”
There’s statistical evidence to back Fitzpatrick’s sense that his 2014 season was an awakening for him. Before arriving in Houston, Fitzpatrick completed 59.8 percent of his passes. Since, that number is up to 61.7 — including 63.1 percent, then a career high, with the Texans. Before arriving in Houston, Fitzpatrick threw 106 touchdowns and 93 interceptions — or 1.14 touchdowns for every pick. Since, he has thrown 117 touchdowns and 76 picks — an improvement to 1.54 scores for every interception. His passer rating before arriving in Houston was 77.5 and never once above 85. Since, it’s 87.3 and only once below 85.
Ten years in, his understanding of his job changed.
“I just think the way they teach football, the way they look at it — everything runs through and falls on the quarterback,” Fitzpatrick said last month. “The way they attack defenses, the stuff that they do presnap, the stuff that they do post-snap, the recognition of defenses. There’s just a million things that it was just a 180-[degree] difference from the way that I had looked at it in the past.
“And it was just really helpful for me to be able to be in Year 10. It was refreshing for me to be able to see that it gave me a new life for a little bit, and having to start over and feel like I was in kindergarten again and having to learn everything from the ground up.”
Which is a little bit of what Fitzpatrick had to do this offseason after signing with Washington. Sunday’s opener at FedEx Field against the Los Angeles Chargers offers the first real chance to evaluate how Fitzpatrick fits in Turner’s system, which is still evolving. The evidence from the preseason is scant — two appearances in which he threw all of 21 passes, completing 12 of them. The first-team offense — which did not have new bauble Curtis Samuel at all during training camp or in preseason games — did not score a touchdown.
All we know is that we don’t know a lot about Fitzpatrick specific to what will happen here. Except …
“When you’ve got a guy with that much experience,” Turner said, “you listen to him.”
Now, I’ve been clear about my position on Washington’s quarterback situation: It’s not fixed for the long term, and unless and until it is fixed for the long term, then the chance for sustained success — meaning repeated, deep runs in the postseason — is limited. Fitzpatrick will turn 39 in November, and his next playoff start will be his first. In all likelihood, at this time next year, we’ll be talking about the next Washington Football Team quarterback, because there is instability baked into the position in Ashburn.
But Ryan Fitzpatrick is the quarterback to start 2021, and the potential of the offense rests not just on his right arm but on his mind, which is so full as to be overflowing. So it’s important to know that — even with 16 seasons and 5,054 passes behind him — Washington’s quarterback this fall is smart enough to apply all he has learned, but not so smart that he won’t continue to learn new things.