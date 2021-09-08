In 2021, it’s easiest to think about O’Brien as the coach who was fired by the Texans after an 0-4 start last season. But that’s recency bias. The full picture is that after that initial 9-7 season, O’Brien’s Texans won four of the next five AFC South titles. O’Brien got the Houston job because he took over at Penn State and had success when the post-Paterno, post-Sandusky situation in State College was nothing short of toxic, and he got the Penn State job because he had a five-year run as an offensive assistant on Bill Belichick’s staff in New England that included a perfect regular season, two years as Tom Brady’s quarterbacks coach and one as offensive coordinator. Now, he is the offensive coordinator at Alabama, a job Nick Saban doesn’t hand to just anyone. He knows football. He knows quarterbacks.