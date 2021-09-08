Captain Steve Stricker on Wednesday will unveil the team of Americans who will take the course at this year’s Ryder Cup, which begins Sept. 24 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. Six of the 12 roster spots already have been filled by players who have qualified via points accumulated at the sport’s biggest tournaments. Stricker will select the other six, and he has plenty of options as the United States looks to reassert itself after a rather lean Ryder Cup stretch. (Team Europe has won nine of the past 12 competitions.)