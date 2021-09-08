Here’s a look at the players who already have qualified and the players Stricker might be considering as wild cards.
Qualified players
The top six players in the U.S. Ryder Cup points standings qualify automatically for the team. The standings are determined by prize money won at tournaments since 2019. (This Ryder Cup was postponed a year by the coronavirus pandemic.) This year’s top six:
1. Collin Morikawa
2. Dustin Johnson
3. Bryson DeChambeau
4. Brooks Koepka
5. Justin Thomas
6. Patrick Cantlay
Possible captain’s choices
First, let’s look at the players occupying Nos. 7-12 in the points standings.
7. Tony Finau won the first tournament of the PGA Tour’s three-leg playoff and finished no worse than a tie for 15th in the other two. He also went 2-1 at the previous Ryder Cup, demolishing Tommy Fleetwood in singles after the Englishman had gone 4-0-0 in four-ball and foursomes matches. Seems like a no-brainer.
8. Xander Schauffele added an Olympic gold medal to his trophy case this year and finished with a 64 on Sunday at the Tour Championship. He tied for third at the Masters and tied for seventh at the U.S. Open. Schauffele has never played in the Ryder Cup — he did go 3-2 at the Presidents Cup in 2019 — but he always seems to be near the top of the leader board on the biggest stages. Probably a lock.
9. Jordan Spieth bounced back this season after a few years in the wilderness, winning his first tournament since 2017, tying for third at the Masters and finishing two shots behind Morikawa at the British Open. He has never won a singles match in three previous Ryder Cup appearances but is 7-2-2 playing with a partner.
10. Harris English has never played in the Ryder Cup or the Presidents Cup, but he won both of his singles matches at the 2011 Walker Cup, the amateur competition between the United States and players from Britain and Ireland. English hasn’t missed a cut since April, finished third at the U.S. Open and won two other tournaments, both of them in a playoff.
11. Patrick Reed has an interesting case this year. Captain America has gone 7-3-2 in three Ryder Cups, with a 3-0 singles record, but he also missed the first two playoff events this season with bilateral pneumonia and then wasn’t a factor at the Tour Championship. Reed also hasn’t finished better than a tie for 19th since the Memorial in June.
12. Daniel Berger played for Stricker on the 2017 Presidents Cup team and went 2-1 with a singles win. He won at Pebble Beach in February, carded top-10s at two of the four majors and improved his score in each round of the Tour Championship, capping it off with a 64 on Sunday.
Stricker also probably will consider a few others from outside the top 12:
Kevin Na probably made the loudest case for Ryder Cup inclusion at the Tour Championship. He finished third despite starting the tournament eight shots back based on its starting-strokes format, with just one bogey for the entire 72 holes (a tournament record). Na won the Sony Open in January and has finished second or third at three of his past six tournaments.
Kevin Kisner sits one spot ahead of Na in the Ryder Cup points standings (18th) and, like Berger, played well for Stricker at the 2017 Presidents Cup (2-0-2). He also won the 2019 WGC Match Play event, which is nothing but singles matches. But there are worries that the short-driving Kisner would struggle at the brutally long Whistling Straits.
The only thing missing from Scottie Scheffler’s résumé is a PGA Tour victory: The 25-year-old has eight top-10s this year, including a loss to Billy Horschel in the WGC Match Play final. Three of those top-10s came in the final three majors of the season. Scheffler also has extensive match-play experience from his time as an amateur.
But what about Team Europe?
The European PGA Tour still has one big-time regularly scheduled tournament left to play, this week’s BMW PGA Championship in England. Still, five players have qualified based on points accrued via the European PGA Tour’s Race to Dubai events or tournaments that count toward Official World Golf Rankings points: Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy, Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland.
Three other spots will be determined based on points accrued after this week’s tournament. The final three spots will be chosen by European captain Padraig Harrington.
