Skepticism of that arrangement came slowly. Ley recalled a segment on ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” ahead of the Super Bowl a few months after 9/11 in which Al Franken, who would go on to serve in the U.S. Senate, and J.D. Hayworth, a Republican congressman, addressed the question of how much patriotism would be too much for the game. Ley quoted from a Sacramento Bee column written by Mark Kreidler: “This would be [the] perfect year for the NFL to embrace the difference between patriotism and pandering schmaltz. There is a limit to how much the football-watching public is willing to have crammed down its gullet in the name of the red, white and blue.”