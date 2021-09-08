“We’re all just super hungry to make a difference in the tennis world,” said Fernandez, alluding not only to Raducanu, who she has known since 12, but the cohort of teens making a dazzling mark in the sport, including 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, who won back-to-back five-set matches to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals. “We want to make an impact in tennis. This tournament just proves how well we’re adapting to everything.”