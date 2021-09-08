Only one player, 37-year-old Dustin Johnson, will have passed age 32.
In a sport chockablock with younger people doing bigger things — Collin Morikawa turning up at his second-ever major and winning it, then tacking on another by age 24, Will Zalatoris debuting at the Masters and finishing second, and so on — Stricker went ahead and crammed four Ryder Cup rookies into his six captain’s picks — world No. 5-ranked Xander Schauffele, No. 11 Harris English, No. 16 Daniel Berger and No. 21 Scottie Scheffler. Those joined his other two picks, No. 9-ranked Tony Finau (for his second Ryder Cup) and No. 15 Jordan Spieth (for his fourth).
In his news conference Wednesday announcing his choices, Stricker said of English, “He’s an older guy.”
Said a grateful English soon thereafter, “I didn’t know that being 32 was considered old these days.”
Said Schauffele, 27, soon after that, “I’m really happy that 32 is on the older side for our team. I think it’s a good time for a younger influx of players.”
It’s always a good time for an influx of something when there’s chronic losing such as 2-7 in the last nine and 3-9 in the last 12. Maybe it will help, choosing the people with the fewer scars.
It’s hard enough as it is, being U.S. captain in an event both traditional and weird, that eccentric event pitting a country against a continent. It’s one country (United States) against 51 (Europe), even though there’s a dismal record of producing elite golfers in countries such as Vatican City.
Harder still, a U.S. captain circa 2021 finds himself heading an operation with the swirling demons of serial defeats: the 2-7, the 3-9, the 5-12 in the last 17. Those spirals began not so long after 1979, when the Ryder Cup aimed to quell a U.S.-heavy imbalance by allowing the team on the right side of the Atlantic to expand from Great Britain and Ireland to a whole continent. Maybe it’s almost time to let the United States annex neighbors (for golf purposes only) such as Mexico or Canada, which would have availed Stricker of Abraham Ancer (No. 12 in the world), Corey Conners (No. 32) or Mackenzie Hughes (No. 55).
When Stricker used the term “super-excited” thrice early in his news conference of Wednesday, it sounded like a testament the persistence of the human spirit with its long history of rebounding no matter how beleaguered. When he announced an intention to “bring the Cup back where it belongs,” that idea would come as news to the Cup itself, a resident of Europe so often these last 26 years that it probably sits around crowing about universal health care.
“Rookies fare very well in this type of format,” said Stricker, a rookie in 2008 at Valhalla in Louisville for that decisive 16½-11½ U.S. victory featuring spotless records from three rookies in particular: 26-year-old J.B. Holmes (2-0-1), 26-year-old Hunter Mahan (2-0-3) and 35-year-old Boo Weekley (2-0-1).
“The adrenaline, it’s just unreal,” Weekley said then.
“I’m still flying,” Holmes said then.
“I mean, we were not afraid of anything, scared of anything, we just went out and played golf because we knew our golf was good enough,” Mahan said then.
That team had six rookies, and so will this — rookies Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay had already clinched automatic spots — while factoring in the Presidents Cup experience of four more. Those include Schauffele, the Olympic gold medalist who said, “By definition, yes, it’s a new environment. It’s something I haven’t done which is compete in a Ryder Cup. Do I feel mentally like (a rookie)? No. I’ve been playing for quite some time” — nine top-10s in major tournaments — “and it’s a dream to play in a Ryder Cup, and I think whatever rookie feelings I have will quickly go away with all my fellow teammates pushing me along.”
The Americans — also including automatic qualifiers Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas — will take their vigor and their good wind play, which Stricker also sought, to the coast of Lake Michigan and the beast of Whistling Straits, which has held three major tournaments, all won by foreign players: Vijay Singh of Fiji in the 2004 PGA Championship, Martin Kaymer of Germany in the 2010 PGA Championship, and Jason Day of Australia in the 2015 PGA Championship.
None of Stricker’s 12 played in 2004, of course. Only one played in 2010, and that was Johnson, who tied for fifth after a singular snafu, a memorable two-shot penalty when he ground his club into a bunker after thinking it a waste area rather than a bunker. Yet seven played that 2015 event, and they did commendably: Spieth placed second, Koepka tied for fifth, Johnson tied for seventh, Finau tied for 10th, Thomas tied for 18th, English tied for 48th and Berger missed the cut at age 22.
In a further act of radicalism, Stricker intends to practice more.
“Yeah, we’re going to have a practice round (at Whistling Straits) coming up here shortly,” he said. “Again, from what I understand, all the players and all the caddies will be here. I don’t know if that’s ever happened in any other previous Ryder Cup where we’ve been all able to assemble at the venue before it actually takes place.”
He yearns to “try to out-prepare the other team, the European team,” to “maybe take a little bit of the stress of Ryder Cup week off our plates by getting our work done now earlier than Ryder Cup week.”
Extra youth will have extra practice. Also-rans do need to improvise.
Read more from Post Sports: