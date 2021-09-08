Harder still, a U.S. captain circa 2021 finds himself heading an operation with the swirling demons of serial defeats: the 2-7, the 3-9, the 5-12 in the last 17. Those spirals began not so long after 1979, when the Ryder Cup aimed to quell a U.S.-heavy imbalance by allowing the team on the right side of the Atlantic to expand from Great Britain and Ireland to a whole continent. Maybe it’s almost time to let the United States annex neighbors (for golf purposes only) such as Mexico or Canada, which would have availed Stricker of Abraham Ancer (No. 12 in the world), Corey Conners (No. 32) or Mackenzie Hughes (No. 55).