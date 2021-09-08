St. Petersburg, Fla.-based street artists the Vitale Bros. will be responsible for creating the season’s first matchup mural before the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers host the Cowboys in the NFL’s Thursday night opener on NBC. They’ll begin painting Thursday at noon at the Kickoff Experience celebration in Tampa, and their completed design may be featured during the game broadcast.
Three days later, Los Angeles-based artist Michelangelo Rivera will paint the next five-yard mural ahead of Sunday night’s matchup between the Bears and Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Fans at Universal CityWalk next to Universal Studios Hollywood can watch Rivera work, take photos with the Lombardi Trophy and enter to win tickets to Super Bowl LVI.
There will be four more mobile activations before “Sunday Night Football” games this season, with the selected artists painting live on-site. The rest of the campaign will be primarily digital, with fans able to follow along and contribute ideas for each weekly mural at snfcanvs.com and watch time-lapse videos of completed sections. NBC Sports will collect the five-yard murals created in each city throughout the season and plans to display all 20 of them together in Los Angeles before the Super Bowl.
In 2013, NBC Sports Group introduced a 304-square foot bus decorated with images of NFL players that crisscrossed the country over the course of the season and arrived in each host city on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” schedule two or three days before the game. The interior featured an immersive interactive experience for fans to explore. The vehicle hit the road every season until last year, when the coronavirus pandemic ended its run. Rather than dust off the bus this season, NBC Sports Group senior vice president of consumer engagement Lyndsay Signor and her team decided to involve fans in a completely different way.
“At the end of the season we’ll have a 100-yard mural, a full football field of paintings, that really summarize the SNF season, but will also bring the fans along with us, as part of our road to Super Bowl LVI in L.A.,” Signor said in a phone interview.
Each week, fans are invited to submit a word or phrase that best represents one of the teams playing in the Sunday night game, such as a motto, a favorite local food or landmark, a franchise great or memorable moment. These submissions will populate a word cloud that the artists will reference as they paint. (Imagine a mural of Tom Brady holding the Lombardi Trophy in one hand and a Cubano in the other — we know, Mr. Avocado Ice Cream would never — or Rams QB Matthew Stafford painted among palm trees, the Hollywood sign and an In-N-Out burger.)
As a studio art major at Maryland who opened an art gallery in San Jose when he played for the San Francisco 49ers, Davis was an obvious choice to be involved in the campaign. The 37-year-old, who retired after 14 seasons in 2019, will be in Tampa with the Vitale Bros. on Thursday and will provide updates about the project’s status on the SNF canVS site throughout the season.
“It just puts me back in that space where I get to interact with the fans and feel the energy of game day,” Davis said in a phone interview. “It all starts with the fans.”
Davis’s favorite medium is acrylic on canvas, but his painting hobby has taken a back seat to his busy acting schedule since he retired from football. He recently finished 16 days of filming in Mississippi for an upcoming role as a serial killer in “Muti,” which also stars Morgan Freeman and Cole Hauser. He’s in the process of creating an art studio in the basement of his D.C. home.
The SNF mural will be nearing its completion when Washington travels to AT&T Stadium to play the Cowboys in prime time on Dec. 26, and while Davis won’t be doing any of the painting, he said his own mural inspired by the Dallas-Washington rivalry would feature legendary players from both sides of the rivalry and several D.C. landmarks, unless, of course, the fans suggested something else.
“I love the message behind this campaign,” Davis said. “Of course it’s about the painting, it’s about the game and ‘Sunday Night Football,’ but the message we’re sharing is that we’re doing this together. It’s a beautiful message. A team plays together, and when we create this mural, we’re doing it together. I can’t wait to see the finished product.”