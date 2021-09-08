In 2013, NBC Sports Group introduced a 304-square foot bus decorated with images of NFL players that crisscrossed the country over the course of the season and arrived in each host city on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” schedule two or three days before the game. The interior featured an immersive interactive experience for fans to explore. The vehicle hit the road every season until last year, when the coronavirus pandemic ended its run. Rather than dust off the bus this season, NBC Sports Group senior vice president of consumer engagement Lyndsay Signor and her team decided to involve fans in a completely different way.