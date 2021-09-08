Why it’s preposterous: Washington has gone an astounding 475 regular season games without posting a shutout, the longest streak in NFL history. According to Pro Football Reference, there have been 214 regular season shutouts since Washington blanked the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 30, 1991, or an average of more than six per team. Every franchise except Washington has at least two shutouts during that span. The Baltimore Ravens, who didn’t exist before 1996, and the New England Patriots have tied for a league-best 14 shutouts since Week 6 of the 1991 season, followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers with 12 apiece. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers, who entered the league in 1995, have seven shutouts in their relatively brief existences. There have only been seven shutouts over the past two seasons, including three last year, when scoring reached a record high.