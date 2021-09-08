As a reminder, these are a degree more ridiculous than your typical bold predictions, and while rooted in facts and analysis, they’re supposed to be more fun than serious. I’m a perfect 0 for 25 over the past five seasons (see: 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020) with this exercise. In the spirit of tradition, here are five things that Washington probably won’t (but maybe will!) accomplish this season:
1. Ryan Fitzpatrick will throw 35 touchdown passes.
Why it’s preposterous: The only quarterback in Washington Football Team history to throw at least 30 touchdown passes in a season was Sonny Jurgensen, who tossed 31 in 1967, and no Washington quarterback has passed for more than 11 touchdowns since Kirk Cousins’s final year with the team in 2017. Fitzpatrick threw a career-high 31 touchdown passes in 2015 with the New York Jets, but the well-traveled 38-year-old hasn’t eclipsed 20 touchdowns while bouncing between backup and starting roles in the five years since. Fitzpatrick didn’t look especially sharp during the preseason, and one of his projected top targets, wide receiver Curtis Samuel, has been hampered by a groin injury.
Why it could happen: Six quarterbacks threw for at least 35 touchdowns last season, and three others, including Ryan Tannehill, probably would have reached the mark with the benefit of a 17th regular season game. Fitzpatrick enters Week 1 as the clear-cut starter and is poised to thrive in offensive coordinator Scott Turner’s system. Expect the offense to benefit from excellent field position, for second-year running back Antonio Gibson to be more involved in the passing game and for tight end Logan Thomas to become Fitzpatrick’s favorite touchdown target.
2. The defense will record two shutouts.
Why it’s preposterous: Washington has gone an astounding 475 regular season games without posting a shutout, the longest streak in NFL history. According to Pro Football Reference, there have been 214 regular season shutouts since Washington blanked the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 30, 1991, or an average of more than six per team. Every franchise except Washington has at least two shutouts during that span. The Baltimore Ravens, who didn’t exist before 1996, and the New England Patriots have tied for a league-best 14 shutouts since Week 6 of the 1991 season, followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers with 12 apiece. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers, who entered the league in 1995, have seven shutouts in their relatively brief existences. There have only been seven shutouts over the past two seasons, including three last year, when scoring reached a record high.
Why it could happen: Washington ranked fourth in points allowed per game (20.6) in 2020 and got stronger as the season went on, allowing an average of fewer than 17 points over the final seven weeks. Despite a difficult schedule, the unit should be even better in 2021, with Landon Collins returning from injury to bolster a weak secondary that was largely responsible for giving up 11 passing plays of at least 40 yards last season. The already dominant defensive line led by Chase Young will get a boost from the return of Matt Ioannidis. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio’s unit is talented enough to end the shutout-less streak and potentially become the first team since the Ravens in 2017 to post three shutouts in a season.
3. Terry McLaurin will lead the league in receiving yards.
Why it’s preposterous: McLaurin ranked 13th in receiving yards last season with 1,118 as the primary target among an unimpressive group of wide receivers that included Cam Sims, Steven Sims Jr. and Isaiah Wright. Washington addressed its lackluster receiving corps during the offseason, signing Samuel and Adam Humphries, and selecting North Carolina speedster Dyami Brown in the third round of the draft. McLaurin should have another strong season, but with more competition for the ball, he may not get enough looks to outgain the likes of Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs and DK Metcalf.
Why it could happen: McLaurin has caught passes from Dwayne Haskins, Alex Smith, Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen and Colt McCoy in his young career. Despite the carousel of quarterbacks, he set career highs in catches and yards last season while seeing his yards-per-catch decline by nearly three yards. A full season with Fitzpatrick should provide McLaurin an opportunity to make more plays downfield, an aspect of his game he has said he would like to improve. After spending part of his offseason working with former Seattle Seahawks standout Doug Baldwin, McLaurin is prepared to join the ranks of the game’s elite wideouts.
4. Washington will sweep the NFC East.
Why it’s preposterous: In recent years, the NFC East has been a mediocre division marked by extreme parity. The division hasn’t had a repeat winner since Philadelphia won its second consecutive title in 2004, which also marked the last time an NFC East team swept the division. With quarterback Dak Prescott returning from a serious ankle injury, the Dallas Cowboys are the favorites to win the East. The New York Giants, who swept Washington last season, should be better this year with the addition of several high-priced free agents, while the Eagles are perhaps the division’s biggest question mark. Washington last won at least five division games in 2012 and has never swept Dallas in consecutive seasons.
Why it could happen: At least one team has swept its division every year for the past five seasons. Washington hosts the Giants on a Thursday night in Week 2 and then doesn’t face another division opponent until it closes the regular season with five straight games against NFC East teams. By that point, there’s a decent chance the Eagles and Giants will be out of playoff contention and more concerned about where they will pick in the first round of the draft than about playing spoiler. The Cowboys’ defense, which Washington torched for 41 points on Thanksgiving last year, remains a work in progress.
5. Washington will win a playoff game.
Why it’s preposterous: It has been 16 years since Washington won a playoff game, and with a first-place schedule it would be an accomplishment just to qualify for the postseason again. (Washington hasn’t made back-to-back playoff appearances since 1992.) ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Washington a 29 percent chance to win the division. My colleague Neil Greenberg says there is a 53 percent chance Washington finishes 7-10 or worse.
Why it could happen: Washington gave Tom Brady and the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers their toughest test en route to the title in last season’s first-round playoff game. If the offense is improved with Fitzpatrick at the helm and the defense lives up to the hype, a postseason victory is attainable. The Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns and Buccaneers snapped long playoff win droughts in January. Washington is due.