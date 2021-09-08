“Here’s the deal, we don’t have Elena and we don’t have Myisha,” Thibault said. “Basically their message to our team was, we’re going to take Tina out of the game and we’ll see if the rest of you are good enough to beat us. We’ll see if Tina is good enough to get the ball out of the double team and we’ll see if the rest of you can make shots. Otherwise, we’re going to keep doing it.