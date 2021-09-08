The Mystics (10-18), with the same record as the Los Angeles Sparks, are a half game behind the New York Liberty (11-18) for the final WNBA playoff slot. Washington has four games remaining, including a road game at New York on Sept. 17.
“We weren’t good at all tonight in any phase of the game,” Mystics Coach Mike Thibault said. “There’s nothing positive to say about this game other than let’s go home and regroup and try to figure some things out.
“When you get beat by 30-something points, it’s embarrassing. … There’s no moral victories right now.”
Jewell Loyd posted a game-high 20 points and six assists while Sue Bird added 14 points, all scored in the first half, and seven assists.
Shavonte Zellous led the Mystics with a season-high 17 points, Ariel Atkins finished with 13 and Megan Gustafson added 12 in her first start of the season. Tina Charles was held to four points on 1-for-6 shooting to record her fewest points in a game this season and the only time she’s been held to single digits.
The Mystics were without Elena Delle Donne (back) and Myisha Hines-Allen (non-covid illness) for the two-game road trip.
“Here’s the deal, we don’t have Elena and we don’t have Myisha,” Thibault said. “Basically their message to our team was, we’re going to take Tina out of the game and we’ll see if the rest of you are good enough to beat us. We’ll see if Tina is good enough to get the ball out of the double team and we’ll see if the rest of you can make shots. Otherwise, we’re going to keep doing it.
“That was the message sent to our team and we didn’t answer very well.”
The Mystics had one of their worst halves of the season as early turnovers and a bevy of Storm three-pointers put Washington in a 54-39 hole at halftime. Seattle opened the game with four three-pointers in its first five baskets as it took a 14-3 lead.
The Storm was 10 for 14 from behind the arc in the first half, which was the second-most three-pointers made in a first half by any WNBA team in 2021. Their ball movement was also superb as they had 17 assists on 20 first-half baskets. They also turned 12 Mystics turnovers into 19 points by halftime.
The Storm shot 59.1 percent from the field for the game, 60.9 percent from three-point range.
Seattle bottled up Washington’s defense as it sent an extra defender and trapped Charles nearly every time she touched the ball, and that shut down the league’s leading scorer. The offense never figured out how to deal with the tactic.
The Mystics were never competitive in the second half as the Storm extended the lead even more.
“One thing we should take from this game is how well Seattle played,” Zellous said. “They lost a couple games they should have won, probably. But they made a statement this game.
“From this game, we definitely can take that we need to put our foot on the gas right now.”
