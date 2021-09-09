- When: Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. Eastern
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa
- How to watch: NBC
- How to stream: Peacock, FuboTV, YouTubeTV
The NFL remains confident in its protocols; the NFLPA is wary
The NFL’s top medical officials expressed confidence this week in the league’s coronavirus protocols and frequency of testing, saying they’re hopeful that those measures, and the league’s high vaccination rate, will make for a safe and uninterrupted season.
Their comments came a day after the NFL Players Association reiterated its call for a return to daily testing of all players and staffers and said the absence of that leaves the league vulnerable to outbreaks and schedule disruptions.
“I’m very optimistic about the season ahead because of the fact that we are such a very heavily vaccinated group of players and staff,” Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said in a phone interview on the eve of Thursday’s Cowboys-Buccaneers season opener in Tampa. “I think that’s going to position us to withstand the challenges of the pandemic.”
Roger Goodell welcomes back fans to full-capacity NFL stadiums
With the new season beginning Thursday night in Tampa and all NFL stadiums cleared for full capacity, Commissioner Roger Goodell welcomed back fans.
“Last year felt different for a number of reasons,” Goodell said in a video released by the league. “It can’t be overstated how difficult the season was without you, the heartbeat of our game, the lifeblood, electricity that’s undeniable. Every third down feels more high-stakes, every touchdown more exhilarating. And there’s nothing like the adrenaline rush of a packed house. You can’t fake this energy. Simply put, we missed you, the fans. But we’re finally back. And this season is going to be bigger and better than ever, 17 games in a regular season for the very first time in NFL history and most important, with the greatest players and the greatest fans in the world.”
Approximately 1.2 million fans attended games during a 2020 regular season played in empty or partially filled stadiums.
What to Watch For in Cowboys at Buccaneers
TAMPA — The NFL’s 2021 season gets underway Thursday night where the 2020 season ended, at Raymond James Stadium. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after becoming the first team ever to win a Super Bowl on its home field in February, begin their title defense against the Dallas Cowboys.
Quarterback Tom Brady makes his record 300th regular season start in the NFL and begins his second season with the Buccaneers after leaving the New England Patriots in free agency. Brady turned 44 in August, but he plays on, with no end to his career immediately in sight, and it’s even possible that his play could improve this season. He’s in Year 2 in Coach Bruce Arians’s offensive system and he underwent offseason knee surgery after playing last season with a torn MCL. The Buccaneers kept their championship roster intact around Brady.
For the Cowboys, quarterback Dak Prescott makes his return from the ankle injury that cut short his 2020 season. He also was plagued by shoulder issues during training camp after signing a four-year, $160 million contract in March to remain with the Cowboys. The Cowboys have missed the playoffs for two straight seasons and went 6-10 last season in Coach Mike McCarthy’s first year with the franchise. They are expected to be without six-time Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin for this game after he tested positive for the coronavirus.