“Last year felt different for a number of reasons,” Goodell said in a video released by the league. “It can’t be overstated how difficult the season was without you, the heartbeat of our game, the lifeblood, electricity that’s undeniable. Every third down feels more high-stakes, every touchdown more exhilarating. And there’s nothing like the adrenaline rush of a packed house. You can’t fake this energy. Simply put, we missed you, the fans. But we’re finally back. And this season is going to be bigger and better than ever, 17 games in a regular season for the very first time in NFL history and most important, with the greatest players and the greatest fans in the world.”