- When: Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa
- How to watch: NBC
- How to stream: Peacock, FuboTV, YouTubeTV
Cowboys miss field goal
Kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 31-yard field goal attempt for the Cowboys, pulling the kick wide left. The missed kick came after Dak Prescott threw incomplete into the end zone, in the direction of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, on a third-and-three play from the Tampa Bay 13. The Cowboys drive was aided by two penalties on the Buccaneers, for pass interference and defensive holding. Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians made an unsuccessful instant replay challenge on a catch along the sideline by Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin. (Bucs 14, Cowboys 7 with 6:36 left in the 2nd quarter)
Brady-to-Gronk touchdown puts Bucs in front, 14-7
Tom Brady has his second touchdown pass of the first half and the Buccaneers have a 14-7 lead. Brady moved to his right and threw a two-yard touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowki, who made the catch in traffic. The Bucs had to move only 50 yards after pinning the Cowboys deep in their territory and forcing a punt. Center Ryan Jensen drew the first taunting penalty of the NFL regular season, but that was offset by Cowboys defensive tackle Carlos Watkins being penalized for unnecessary roughness at the end of the same play. (Bucs 14, Cowboys 7 with 9:48 left in the 2nd quarter)
Cowboys pull even on Dak Prescott’s TD pass to CeeDee Lamb
The Cowboys answered the Buccaneers’ touchdown with one of their own when Dak Prescott threw a 22-yard scoring pass to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting was injured on the play, when Lamb sprinted past him along the left sideline and grabbed Prescott’s well-placed throw. Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. arrived too late to help. Prescott, in his return from the ankle injury that cut short his 2020 season, has completed 10 of 13 passes for 124 yards in the opening quarter. (Cowboys 7, Bucs 7 with 1:35 left in the 1st quarter)
Bucs grab lead on Tom Brady’s touchdown pass to Chris Godwin
The Buccaneers, after punting on their opening drive, got things going on offense on their second possession. They took the lead with a five-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to wide receiver Chris Godwin, capping a 94-yard drive. Brady was sharp, with a 19-yard completion to tight end Rob Gronkowski followed by connections of 28 and 16 yards with wideout Antonio Brown. (Bucs 7, Cowboys 0 with 5:23 left in the 1st quarter)
Slow start for both offenses on opening drives
Neither offense is off to a particularly crisp start.
The Buccaneers punted on the game’s opening possession. The Cowboys managed a trio of first downs and moved into Tampa territory. Their drive stalled and they punted but not before they were penalized for what referee Shawn Hochuli announced as a “false start by the entire offensive line.” (Cowboys 0, Bucs 0 with 9:32 left in the 1st quarter)
Bucs celebrate Super Bowl title with pregame ceremony
The Buccaneers celebrated last season’s Super Bowl title during a pregame ceremony.
“What we need right now is the best you’ve got,” quarterback Tom Brady told the crowd in a video played on the large screens at both ends of the field. “So raise those flags and let’s go!”
Fans danced in the stands and waved flags. The Buccaneers flashed red lights and set off fireworks. They unfurled a huge Buccaneers flag on the field and showed off two towering Lombardi Trophy replicas.
“It was a great year,” Bryan Glazer, a Buccaneers owner and co-chairman, told the fans, “but there was one thing missing — all of you.”
The stands were mostly filled for the ceremony, although many fans were still in the concourses and there remained a long line of cars outside Raymond James Stadium.
The NFL’s new taunting enforcement faces its first regular season test
The NFL’s crackdown on taunting by players resulted in plenty of scrutiny but few penalty flags during the preseason. Now comes the real test: The regular season arrives Thursday night.
The league did not create a new anti-taunting rule during the offseason. Rather, the NFL’s competition committee — amid discussions with its coaches subcommittee and the NFL Players Association — made enforcing the existing rules against taunting a point of emphasis to game officials this season.
The NFL announced that during the offseason and reiterated it in an officiating video released last month, saying officials “have been instructed to strictly enforce the taunting rules.” It reminded players that two such infractions in the same game bring an ejection and warned that violations can result in fines or suspensions.
The Bucs and a more carefree Tom Brady are set to defend their title
TAMPA — A practice horn blares, and a flock of fans under a sunbaked awning yells for the most famous Florida Man of them all.
Tom Brady, the 44-year-old seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, takes his position under center and proceeds to drop a couple of steps and fire a pass to a receiver. He repeats this over and over, every pass into the waiting palms of the intended target, each man stepping into the path of the ball in stride. It seems as if all the receivers must do is take a specific number of steps and raise their hands.
“Everything he wants in a particular way,” Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette says of Brady, “and we make sure at our best we can give it to him.”
Then Brady flashes urgency. He crouches behind his center and claps quickly, calling an audible. He receives the ball, swivels 90 degrees and lobs a high pass. It’s caught by the running backs coach, Todd McNair, waiting on the sideline. He laughs. Brady grins. Fans cheer.
Tom 2.0 is living his best life. He’s the same perfectionist, pinpoint passer as the six-ring legend of New England, but after a vindicating championship and a successful offseason surgery, this vibe is different. While many debated the push-pull of Brady and Coach Bill Belichick in Foxborough, here in Tampa the quarterback appears to be a much more relaxed version of himself — more outspoken, more social media-savvy and with exactly as much control as he wants.
Zack Martin remains on Cowboys’ covid-19 reserve list
Six-time Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin was out of the Dallas Cowboys’ lineup for Thursday night’s NFL season-opening game after his positive test for the coronavirus.
Martin remains on the Cowboys’ covid-19 reserve list. The team learned Saturday of Martin’s positive test result, Coach Mike McCarthy announced Sunday.
McCarthy said then that he expected Martin to miss this game. The Cowboys subsequently left open the possibility of Martin being activated in time to play against the Buccaneers, but that was always very unlikely. Under the protocols developed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association, a vaccinated player such as Martin can rejoin the team if he remains symptom-free and has two negative tests 24 hours apart.
Connor McGovern is scheduled to start at right guard for the Cowboys in place of Martin.
The NFL remains confident in its protocols; the NFLPA is wary
The NFL’s top medical officials expressed confidence this week in the league’s coronavirus protocols and frequency of testing, saying they’re hopeful that those measures, and the league’s high vaccination rate, will make for a safe and uninterrupted season.
Their comments came a day after the NFL Players Association reiterated its call for a return to daily testing of all players and staffers and said the absence of that leaves the league vulnerable to outbreaks and schedule disruptions.
“I’m very optimistic about the season ahead because of the fact that we are such a very heavily vaccinated group of players and staff,” Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said in a phone interview on the eve of Thursday’s Cowboys-Buccaneers season opener in Tampa. “I think that’s going to position us to withstand the challenges of the pandemic.”
Roger Goodell welcomes back fans to full-capacity NFL stadiums
With the new season beginning Thursday night in Tampa and all NFL stadiums cleared for full capacity, Commissioner Roger Goodell welcomed back fans.
“Last year felt different for a number of reasons,” Goodell said in a video released by the league. “It can’t be overstated how difficult the season was without you, the heartbeat of our game, the lifeblood, electricity that’s undeniable. Every third down feels more high-stakes, every touchdown more exhilarating. And there’s nothing like the adrenaline rush of a packed house. You can’t fake this energy. Simply put, we missed you, the fans. But we’re finally back. And this season is going to be bigger and better than ever, 17 games in a regular season for the very first time in NFL history and most important, with the greatest players and the greatest fans in the world.”
Approximately 1.2 million fans attended games during a 2020 regular season played in empty or partially filled stadiums.
What to Watch For in Cowboys at Buccaneers
TAMPA — The NFL’s 2021 season gets underway Thursday night where the 2020 season ended, at Raymond James Stadium. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after becoming the first team ever to win a Super Bowl on its home field in February, begin their title defense against the Dallas Cowboys.
Quarterback Tom Brady makes his record 300th regular season start in the NFL and begins his second season with the Buccaneers after leaving the New England Patriots in free agency. Brady turned 44 in August, but he plays on, with no end to his career immediately in sight, and it’s even possible that his play could improve this season. He’s in Year 2 in Coach Bruce Arians’s offensive system and he underwent offseason knee surgery after playing last season with a torn MCL. The Buccaneers kept their championship roster intact around Brady.
For the Cowboys, quarterback Dak Prescott makes his return from the ankle injury that cut short his 2020 season. He also was plagued by shoulder issues during training camp after signing a four-year, $160 million contract in March to remain with the Cowboys. The Cowboys have missed the playoffs for two straight seasons and went 6-10 last season in Coach Mike McCarthy’s first year with the franchise. They are expected to be without six-time Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin for this game after he tested positive for the coronavirus.