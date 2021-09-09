What he needed to show was that, in addition to leading a winning program, he could let it rip. Williams threw just seven passes in his two Washington Catholic Athletic Conference playoff games. Another school, roughly 15 miles south in D.C., promised to build around him.
St. Albans had gone just 4-7 in 2019 but brought back a strong Class of 2021, including four players who would sign to play in college. The Bulldogs were committed to a wide-open offense and poised to take the next step; they just needed a quarterback. Williams was the missing piece, a transfer from Good Counsel.
Hundreds of passing yards, dozens of scholarship offers and perhaps an Interstate Athletic Conference title would follow, Williams hoped. What could go wrong?
By now there is a cruel answer to that question. Williams’s life changed with everyone else’s in 2020. He never played a down last fall with the four teammates who helped convince him to join their school. He took classes remotely for almost the entire year. He saw the pivotal time frame of his recruiting cycle, from spring of his sophomore year until the start of his senior season, wiped out.
As he tries to come to terms with lost time, Williams still has the optimism that powered him through 2019.
“It was a mental battle,” he said recently. “But I think I came out of the mental storm better off for it.”
Internal confidence
Except for one spring exhibition against Fork Union Military Academy, Williams did not play live football from the 2019 WCAC final until a scrimmage last month against Maret. On that morning, he walked off the field beaming, unbridled by the challenges of the past 18 months.
One of the pandemic’s toughest demands has been for teenagers to manage all of the ways in which social isolation, canceled events and muted celebrations have changed their lives. Williams’s story is emblematic of how far the consequences reach.
“He’s done a lot better than I have,” said Chase’s father, Claude. “It’s highly frustrating to see your son work so hard to get to a certain point and then have a pandemic affect all of that.”
Chase Williams was excited about St. Albans in part because of its academic prestige. He took a campus visit in the middle of his sophomore year, pre-pandemic. He did not return until the last three weeks of the 2020-21 school year, after he was vaccinated. Until last week, he still had not attended school in uniform: shirt, tie, blazer and slacks.
After Williams’s previous full season, his recruitment was still in its early stages. But as a WCAC champion, he could have expected that to change. His lack of opportunities as a junior prevented him from developing his recruiting profile.
While many schools elsewhere in the country played nearly full seasons at some point in 2020 or early 2021, Williams put together almost no film. He received his first offer in June from Charlotte.
“I think everybody’s missed a year, but the people who love the game, they’ll put in the work,” Williams said. “The people who don’t really love it as much, who aren’t really dedicated as much, then we got to step on them.”
Williams worked on his own as much as he could, but even that proved difficult in 2020. He and his personal quarterback coach, Aaron Campbell, were locked out of public parks throughout Prince George’s County. They would discover a new spot on social media, only to show up the following week and see it closed. So Williams would throw wherever he could find space, even on stray patches of knee-high grass infested with dragonflies.
All along, he was training for games and camps without knowing if they would ever arrive — a motivation that became more important with each passing week of the pandemic.
“His confidence is self-generated,” Campbell said. “He doesn’t need external voices to give him some significance for himself. That’s something that he just naturally has.”
Reasons for optimism
In a post-vaccine world, Williams’s outlook has brightened. Along with his first scholarship offer, he has fielded interest from several Football Championship Subdivision schools. The optimist in him hopes for an expedited recruiting cycle this fall. The attention could come quickly once Williams finally puts together some film.
That process started Saturday, when Williams made his long-awaited St. Albans debut against Bishop Ireton. He completed 10 of 26 passes — as expected, far more than his average at Good Counsel — for 204 yards and two touchdowns. He showed his mobility with eight carries, 69 yards and another score. The Bulldogs won, 33-15, to start what could be their best season in years.
Williams’s high school career will never end ideally, given everything that has changed since he carefully scripted his plan as a sophomore. To ask a teenager to find peace with that is unfair, as the elder Williams pointed out.
But when Williams speaks, he shows a perspective that’s hard to come by: He has no regrets, no matter how things turn out.
“I figured I was [at Good Counsel] and I made all the throws I could get, throwing the ball five times a game,” he said. “I was completing them and I put together good film and I won a championship. I’ve proven what I need to prove. Nobody can take that away from me, our championship ring. So it [was] time to go somewhere else and showcase what I can do.”
