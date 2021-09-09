Early this season, many field hockey coaches in the D.C. area aren’t entirely sure what to expect. Some of them haven’t seen familiar opponents in more than a year, meaning they’ll be facing teams with vastly different rosters.
Despite that, familiar names from Anne Arundel County are expected to be juggernauts, and after a year in which some of them felt robbed of a chance to compete in the playoffs, they’re hungry.
Our top two teams, Spalding and Arundel, will open their seasons with a nonconference game against each other Thursday. Teams in Virginia already have a few games behind them.
1. Spalding (0-0)
Leslee Brady’s squad went undefeated in last year’s shortened season, and it will return a heralded senior group, including forward Katherine Fichtner and midfielder Bridget Donovan. The defense is inexperienced, but talented junior goaltender Ruby de Frees will command them from the back.
2. Arundel (0-0)
Lana Hamilton leads a team that would have been among the favorites to win it all had it played a full season last year. The Syracuse commit is ranked among the top 50 players nationally in the Class of 2022, and she’ll try to lead the Wildcats through a daunting early stretch in which they play Spalding, Severna Park and Broadneck in the span of seven days.
3. Severna Park (1-0)
Another team in Anne Arundel County rounds out the top three. Last year the Falcons went 5-1, and the continued excellence of senior defenseman Zoe Day should give her team a chance to contend for the state title.
4. Yorktown (6-0)
The Patriots have started fast, shutting out defending Class 6 champion Madison and defeating last year’s Class 6 Region C champ, Woodson, behind the strength of AAU Junior Olympic Games selection Emily Stafford.
5. Riverside (5-0)
Last year, the Rams made it to the Class 5 state semifinals before a gutting overtime loss to Stafford. This year they’ve come out with a barrage of goals, many of them from the stick of Coach Amy Oldknow’s daughter, Lydia.
6. Independence (5-0)
The Tigers moved from Class 3 to Class 5 after going unscored upon last regular season and winning a region title. The step up has yet to faze them; they’ve won their first five games and allowed just one goal.
7. Broadneck (2-0)
After a bit of a step back last year, going 2-3 in a shortened season, Coach Shannon Hanratty’s Bruins look to regain their form in competitive Anne Arundel County.
8. Good Counsel (1-0-1)
This is a team only two years removed from back-to-back Washington Catholic Athletic Conference titles. While a lot has changed since then, Coach Kelly Massino maintains parts of that core, including a pair of three-year starting defensemen in seniors Madeleine Rudolph and Lillie Adams.
9. Fairfax (2-0)
A year after losing to Woodson in the region final by strokes, Amber Beaudoin’s team returns her daughter, junior midfielder/defenseman Halley Beaudoin, and senior forward/midfielder Emma Abromavage.
10. Madison (2-1)
The reigning Class 6 state champion lost a big chunk of last season’s team to graduation. The Warhawks opened their title defense with wins over 2019 champion Langley and Washington-Liberty before Yorktown shut them out.
On the bubble: Chesapeake, Crofton, Heritage, Old Mill, South River, Washington and Liberty, Woodson
