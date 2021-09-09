But over the past two weeks, they have turned the U.S. Open into joyous coming-out parties that have thrilled the crowds at Arthur Ashe Stadium and left the Grand Slam aspirations of more seasoned and accomplished players in tatters.
Fernandez thrust her right arm to the sky, in her signature victory celebration, after vanquishing world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-4
It was Fernandez’s fourth consecutive upset of a seeded player in a three-set battle and by far her most impressive
In the match that followed, Raducanu, who just this summer finished her high school A level exams in Britain, made history in becoming the first wild card to reach a Grand Slam final in the sport’s Open era with her 6-1, 6-4 victory over 17th seed Maria Sakkari of Greece.
Moreover, Raducanu has yet to concede a set — not in the six matches to reach Saturday’s final, nor in the three qualifying matches she had to win to simply earn a spot in the 128-player field, given that her 150th world ranking fell short of the cutoff.
Raducanu put her hands on her head and burst into a huge smile upon sealing the victory over Sakkari, a 2021 French Open semifinalist, in 84 minutes.
“I can’t actually believe it,” said Raducanu, who was cheered on by Virginia Wade, the last British woman to reach a Grand Slam final, in 1977, and former British No.1 Tim Henman, who has been an adviser.
Fernandez needed two hours, 21 minutes and all the tactics at her disposal for her three-set victory over Sabalenka, who boasts a more powerful game, more experience, and a more imposing physique, nearly a half-foot taller.
But as she has done at each round, Fernandez found ways to overcome each disadvantage and rattle Sabalenka’s confidence to pull off her biggest upset yet and advance to the final in only her second U.S. Open.
It would be tempting to characterize Fernandez’s U.S. Open achievement as a fairy-tale run, but there has been no magic about it. It has been built on the resourcefulness, guile and self-belief of a gritty competitor determined to find solutions against favored opponents.
“[It has taken] years and years and years of hard work, blood and on-court, off-court sacrifice,” Fernandez said during her on-court interview before an unapologetically partisan crowd of 20,081 at Arthur Ashe Stadium that included former teenage Grand Slam champions Monica Seles and Tracy Austin. “I just wanted to be in the final, and I fought for every point, and Aryna fought for the same thing.”
Fernandez crumpled to the court with a huge smile upon clinching the victory and was rewarded with a hearty standing ovation.
The 6-foot Sabalenka, who reached Wimbledon’s semifinals in July, is widely regarded as the best active women’s player yet to win a major. She blasts 120-mph serves, has impressive skills at the net and pummels opponents with punishing groundstrokes.
But bouts of nerves have often been her undoing in high-stakes matches. And though she had spoken this week about the strides she has made in her mental game, nerves cost her dearly against Fernandez, whose steadiness through the match’s momentum swings made the difference.
Sabalenka squandered a set point in the opening set then misfired badly during the tiebreaker that settled it.
Serving a must-hold game at 4-5 in the third set, Sabalenka double-faulted on back-to-back points. She finished with 45 winners to 52 unforced errors.
By far the steadier player, the 73rd-ranked Fernandez added Sabalenka to the list of seeded players she has beaten in her improbable run: two-time and defending U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka; three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber and fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina.
Fernandez appeared to blush when she walked out onto the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the world’s biggest tennis venue, to loud cheers. But there was nothing demure about the way she held her nerve.
Sabalenka came out blasting and won 12 of the first 13 points to take a 3-0 lead.
The barrage gave Fernandez little time to place her shots; she did well to get her racket on some of the balls that sped past in a blur.
Trailing 1-4, Fernandez couldn’t match Sabalenka’s power. So she found other ways to win points — risky second serves, sharp angles, crafty ball placement and the occasional gift from her opponent, whose unforced errors mounted as the first set unfolded.
The Belarusian double-faulted to get broken in the seventh game, putting the first set back on even footing. And she was her own undoing in the tiebreaker that settled it.
Sabalenka reclaimed her composure to level to match at one set each.
The momentum rocked back and forth in the deciding set, but again the smaller player stood tallest.
In her post-match interview on ESPN, Fernandez paid tribute to fellow Canadian Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, and thanked Canada for all the country had done for her father-coach, who is from Ecuador, and her family “so we can have a better life.”
On Friday, Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, 21, will face second-seeded Daniil Medvedev for a spot in Sunday’s men’s final.
Read more: