Last month, a group of ex-NFL players, most of them Black, delivered a formal complaint to the Justice Department. They want an investigation into whether the civil rights of ex-players were violated in the settlement of former players’ class-action concussion lawsuit against the league. When the settlement of the landmark case was finalized in 2017, the NFL agreed to pay out huge sums, even as high as $5 million, to players who were diagnosed with brain diseases connected to the game. However, it has come to light that a number of Black players with dementia have found it difficult to qualify for payouts in part because the process basically required doctors to “race-norm” cognitive tests administered in the claims process.