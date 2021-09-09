Coming off his third NFL MVP award, quarterback Aaron Rodgers again spent the offseason making vague threats about retirement unless the Green Bay Packers allowed him more input into the franchise’s decisions, particularly when it comes to the team’s offense. But after giving NFL writers plenty of offseason story fodder, Rodgers reported to Packers training camp on time in July, though it still didn’t sound like he was all that pleased with the team’s direction, particularly in the “listening to Aaron Rodgers” department. This story is far from over.