This one goes to 17
In March, league owners approved a measure to expand the 16-game regular season — its length since 1978 — by one game. Each AFC team will have nine home games in the 2021 regular season, while NFC teams have eight apiece. The conferences will flip in 2022.
The extra game will be an out-of-conference game based on the divisional order of finish from the previous season. For the 2021 season, AFC East teams play NFC East teams, AFC North teams face NFC West teams, AFC South teams oppose NFC South teams, and AFC West teams play NFC North teams. So, for example, the Kansas City Chiefs, the first-place team in the AFC West last season, will host the Green Bay Packers, the first-place team in the NFC North.
Still dealing with the pandemic
In July, the NFL sent a memo to its teams informing them that if a regular season game cannot be rescheduled because of a coronavirus outbreak among unvaccinated players, the team with the outbreak will forfeit and be credited with a loss for playoff seeding. Plus, players on both teams will not be paid for the forfeited contest, and the team responsible for the canceled game because of unvaccinated players will cover financial losses and be subject to potential league discipline.
“We do not anticipate adding a ’19th week’ to accommodate games that cannot be rescheduled within the current 18 weeks of the regular season,” the memo stated.
Vaccinated players and team staffers will be tested for the coronavirus once a week, with an option for a second weekly test. Unvaccinated players and team staffers will be tested daily, including on days off.
Vaccinated team members who test positive for the coronavirus and are asymptomatic can return to duty after two negative tests 24 hours apart. Non-vaccinated team members who test positive must isolate for 10 days, and unvaccinated team members will be subject to a five-day quarantine if they have close contact with an infected person, the same rules as the 2020 season.
As of late August, 93 percent of NFL players had been vaccinated.
Aaron Rodgers vs. his own team
Coming off his third NFL MVP award, quarterback Aaron Rodgers again spent the offseason making vague threats about retirement unless the Green Bay Packers allowed him more input into the franchise’s decisions, particularly when it comes to the team’s offense. But after giving NFL writers plenty of offseason story fodder, Rodgers reported to Packers training camp on time in July, though it still didn’t sound like he was all that pleased with the team’s direction, particularly in the “listening to Aaron Rodgers” department. This story is far from over.
“I really don’t know,” Rodgers told reporters when asked if this season will be his last with the Packers, the team that drafted him in 2005. “I think things, in that direction, haven’t really changed at all. I think I’m just going to focus on this year. There’s a lot of moving pieces besides myself. … I’m just going to enjoy this year and then revisit that conversation at the end of the season.”
Betting big on sports gambling
Sports gambling has continued to become increasingly legal as more states have adopted the practice, and the NFL — after years of scolding opposition — continues to get in on the action. In August, the Arizona Cardinals became the first NFL team to announce plans to build a sportsbook inside its stadium. (It’s scheduled to be ready by the start of the 2022 season.)
And get ready for a continued steady (though limited) stream of sports gambling commercials during NFL television broadcasts: The league will allow up to six sportsbook ads per game — one per quarter, one during the pregame show and one at halftime — on NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN.
Who are the favorites to win the Super Bowl?
The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs in last season’s Super Bowl, and those teams are the favorites to win it all again. DraftKings Sportsbook has given the Chiefs 5-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons, and it assigned 6-to-1 odds to the Buccaneers, who return nearly their entire roster.
Other favorites include the Buffalo Bills (10-1), Packers (13-1), Baltimore Ravens (14-1) and San Francisco 49ers (14-1). On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Houston Texans are the longest shot at 300-1.
Troubling allegations against Deshaun Watson
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been accused by 22 female message therapists of sexual assault, claims that are the subject of lawsuits while also being investigated by Houston police, the FBI and the NFL. None of his legal matters are expected to be cleared up by Sunday, when the Texans open their season against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Houston.
Watson’s attorneys maintain that the sexual assaults never took place but admitted that “some sexual activity” — all of it they claim was consensual — happened during some of the appointments.
Even though Watson had demanded the Texans trade him before the allegations came to light, he reported to the team for training camp. But he has done relatively little on the field while his legal issues remain unresolved. Several teams — including the Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos — reportedly have expressed interest in trading for the three-time Pro Bowl pick, but the Texans’ asking price is said to be astronomical. Watson also has a no-trade clause in his contract, further clouding the issue.