Their quarterfinal was a reprise of the July 11 Wimbledon final, which Djokovic won in four sets. And from the outset, the 6-foot-5, 209-pound Berrettini unleashed a barrage of forehand blasts and service winners to signal his determination to get a different outcome.
Djokovic dropped the first set, 7-5, while searching for a higher gear. On the changeover that followed, Djokovic slipped into the Zenlike trance he often adopts at low ebbs, centered his emotions and reminded himself he was built for the long haul — even if, at 34, he was nine years senior to Berrettini.
From that point, Djokovic reeled off the next three sets to move within two victories of becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the sport’s four majors in the same year.
“I was just calm at that point,” Djokovic said of his process after ceding the opening set. “Whatever happened, move on. Then I felt I kind of reached another level of focus and calmness at the same time that helped me, I guess, read his game better, perfect my game.”
Berrettini bordered on awe in describing the way Djokovic elevated his game over the final three sets, virtually eliminating unforced errors while firing back the Italian’s 135-mph serves as if routine. At one point, Berrettini wondered aloud if claiming the opening set had worked against him, because it seemed to rouse a beast in his opponent.
“Actually, he takes energy from that set that he lost,” Berrettini said. “He has this ability — and probably that’s why he’s the best ever — just to step up his game, his level all the time. Doesn’t matter how well I play; he just plays better.”
That beast is what fourth-ranked Alexander Zverev will face in Friday’s semifinal.
Zverev, 24, scuttled Djokovic’s pursuit of a Golden Slam — winning all four majors and Olympic singles gold in he same year — with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory in the semifinals of the Tokyo Games.
Zverev, who went on to win gold for himself and Germany, said afterward that he had no doubt that Djokovic would end his career as the greatest player of all time, confident he would break the tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with a men’s record 20 majors.
Djokovic, 6-2 and 170 pounds, explained this week that he realized long ago that he would never be able to muscle opponents off the court. The challenge, he concluded, was to turn himself into the game’s most complete player — one with no discernible weakness and myriad tactical options to defeat burlier men.
In recent years, Djokovic has attacked deficiencies in his mental game with equal vigor. It remains an ongoing process. An outburst at the 2020 U.S. Open, in which he inadvertently hit a lineswoman with a ball blasted in anger, got him disqualified on the spot. He had a similar outburst the day after losing to Zverev at the Tokyo Olympics, flinging his racket in a rage during the bronze medal match, which he also lost.
It’s an open question how Zverev’s victory in Tokyo will influence Friday night’s matchup against Djokovic. The day’s first semifinal will pit second-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia against Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime.
Will his Olympic victory buoy Zverev’s belief? Though he is 3-6 against Djokovic in his young career, Zverev is one of just two players to beat the Serb on a hard court this season. (The other is Pablo Carreño Busta, who beat him for bronze in Tokyo.)
Or will Djokovic’s competitive fire be stoked further by losing to Zverev at the Games?
Djokovic said Wednesday that he expects a battle and will be ready for it.
“Look, these are the hurdles that I need to overcome in order to get to the desired destination,” he said. “[The] result is something that I can’t predict, but I can definitely put myself in the best possible state of mind and body to perform as well as I can.”
Read more: