If the severity of Edwards’s injury is confirmed, he will be the third Baltimore running back to have suffered a season-ending ailment in a span of less than two weeks.
During last month’s preseason game against the Washington Football Team , Baltimore lost running back J.K. Dobbins, a second-round pick last year who seemed set for a breakout campaign, to a season-ending ACL tear. Five days later, fellow back Justice Hill reportedly went down with a torn Achilles’ tendon. Adding Edwards to that list would mean that every Baltimore running back previously slated for regular game-day usage this season will instead spend the fall rehabbing.
In response to the Dobbins and Hill injuries, the Ravens had added Bell, a former all-pro for the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, to their practice squad Wednesday after signing little-used journeyman Trenton Cannon. Their running back depth chart is now topped by Ty’Son Williams, a fourth-stringer in training camp who went undrafted in 2020 after tearing an ACL during his senior season at BYU. Williams figures to see most of the backfield work.
Freeman, 29, is a two-time Pro Bowler who spent part of last season with the New York Giants after six with the Falcons. Bell, also 29, ended last season with the Kansas City Chiefs following his midseason release from the New York Jets. Bell had joined the Jets in free agency in 2019 after sitting out the previous season amid a contract dispute with the Steelers. From 2014 through 2017, he was arguably the NFL’s best running back, but it remains to be seen how much Bell has left in the tank, and the same can be said for Freeman. Cannon, 27, offers an element of speed as a change-of-pace back and could see some use on special teams.
Thursday’s bad news for the Ravens didn’t end with Edwards’s injury. Starting cornerback Marcus Peters is also reportedly feared to have suffered a torn knee ligament, which would also end his season. Given the relative importance of their respective positions, the potential loss of Peters would likely be a bigger blow to Baltimore’s hopes of contending for the Super Bowl.
The pair of calamities, which unfolded in short order during a Ravens practice session, added to what has been an injury-marred run-up to the regular season for the team.
Rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman, a first-round pick expected to put a charge into Baltimore’s passing game, will miss multiple games to start the season after undergoing surgery for a groin injury. Fellow wide receiver Miles Boykin (hamstring) will also start the season on injured reserve, and the Ravens lost veteran linebacker L.J. Fort last month to a season-ending knee injury.
In addition, starting cornerback Jimmy Smith, tight end Nick Boyle and defensive lineman Derek Wolfe appear likely to sit out at least Week 1′s game at the Las Vegas Raiders as they recover from injuries. In light of what has occurred elsewhere on the roster, the fact that they are on the mend could constitute good news for the Ravens, who also recently got back from injury starting wide receivers Marquise Brown and Sammy Watkins.