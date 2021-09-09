Freeman, 29, is a two-time Pro Bowler who spent part of last season with the New York Giants after six with the Falcons. Bell, also 29, ended last season with the Kansas City Chiefs following his midseason release from the New York Jets. Bell had joined the Jets in free agency in 2019 after sitting out the previous season amid a contract dispute with the Steelers. From 2014 through 2017, he was arguably the NFL’s best running back, but it remains to be seen how much Bell has left in the tank, and the same can be said for Freeman. Cannon, 27, offers an element of speed as a change-of-pace back and could see some use on special teams.