The agreement came on the day after Watt participated fully in a Steelers practice for the first time this preseason. He participated in full team drills Wednesday as the Steelers prepare for their season-opening game Sunday at Buffalo.
Watt had reported to the Steelers for training camp, avoiding mandatory daily fines of $50,000 that would have accompanied a holdout. But by not participating in full team drills, he was staging what some in the league call a hold-in, trying to compel the Steelers to complete a contract extension with him before the season.
Watt led the league with 15 sacks last season and finished second to Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald in voting for the NFL’s defensive player of the year award. He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and has 49.5 sacks in four NFL seasons.
He had one season remaining on his previous contract after the Steelers exercised the fifth-year option in his rookie deal for $10.09 million. The extension is expected to run through the 2025 season.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa had been the league’s highest-paid defensive player with an average annual value of $27 million in his five-year, $135 million deal.