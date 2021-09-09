The 4-1 away victory over Honduras came after a horrid first half and after star attacker Christian Pulisic left with a leg injury. It came on a go-ahead goal in the 75th minute by an 18-year-old forward, Ricardo Pepi, making his senior debut.
Antonee Robinson helped make it possible a few minutes after halftime, scoring his first international goal. Pepi assisted on Brenden Aaronson’s clincher in the 86th minute and, in stoppage time, Sebastian Lletget put away the rebound of a save of Pepi’s shot.
And with that resounding burst, the Americans rebounded from not only the halftime deficit in San Pedro Sula but from a pair of disappointing draws in the past week against El Salvador and Canada.
With five points, the United States (1-0-2) pulled into a three-way tie for second place with Canada and Panama. (All three are even on goal differential, but the United States and Canada have scored more goals than Panama.)
Mexico (2-0-1) leads with seven points after three of 14 matches for each team. Three of the eight sides will qualify for the World Cup and a fourth will advance to an intercontinental playoff.
The U.S. campaign will continue Oct. 7 against last-place Jamaica (0-2-1) in Austin, followed by an Oct. 10 visit to Panama (1-0-2) and an Oct. 13 match against Costa Rica (0-1-2) in Columbus, Ohio.
The Americans went ahead on Pepi’s goal, a 10-yard header on DeAndre Yedlin’s cross. Pepi then crossed to Aaronson for a 14-yard one-timer and his second goal in two matches.
The Americans were without four probable starters: goalkeeper Zack Steffen (coronavirus), defender Sergiño Dest (ankle), forward Gio Reyna (hamstring) and midfielder Weston McKennie, who was dismissed from the delegation Sunday after violating team policy.
To compensate, Berhalter was confident in his depth. With or without everyone available, Berhalter planned to rotate his lineup for the third match in seven days.
On the eve of the game, Berhalter said he understood fan anxiety but “it’s a marathon, not a sprint. You don’t qualify in one [three-game] window. … I can see it just being memories of the past, memories of the last qualifying [four years ago] coming back and people saying, ‘Oh, we’re in the same situation.’ I understand that completely.”
Aside from the lineup alterations, he changed the formation, opting for three center backs instead of two and relying on wing backs, including Tyler Adams, a natural midfielder.
There were five U.S. changes to the starting 11 from the group that faced Canada. Josh Sargent returned to the lineup after starting the opener in El Salvador and entering as a sub in the second game. Pepi, George Bello, Mark McKenzie and James Sands made their World Cup qualifying debuts.
Pepi, the biggest roster surprise two weeks ago, became the second-youngest U.S. player to appear in a qualifier, behind Pulisic (age 17 in March 2016).
In the first 25 minutes, both sides created decent opportunities but Honduras seemed to have the better plan. D.C. United’s Andy Najar provided an attacking weapon from his role at right back.
The Americans were disjointed, failing to meld their lines and build meaningful possession. When Pulisic revved his engines, Honduras (0-1-2) intervened.
In the 27th minute, the U.S. defense broke down. Center back John Brooks stepped up to challenge a Honduran player, then pulled out of the tackle. So Honduras retained the ball and Brooks was well out of position and desperate to retreat.
From the left wing, Edwin Rodriguez served a one-hop cross to the edge of the six-yard box. With Brooks absent, Brayan Moya was not only left unmarked, he had no one within yards of him. Bello, on the back side, failed to provide cover. Moya’s diving header beat Matt Turner to the low right corner.
With momentum flowing, the Hondurans dictated play the remainder of the half, forcing the Americans to chase. U.S. chances were fleeting.
Berhalter wasted no time making changes, swapping out three players for the start of the second half. Bello, Brooks and Sargent were out, Robinson, Lletget and Aaronson were in. Berhalter also switched the formation, returning to his standard four-man back line with three midfielders and three forwards.
The response came less than three minutes into the second half.
Pepi won the ball in midfield. Pulisic led the breakout. He touched the ball wide to Lletget, who crossed deep into the box. Pepi caused disruptions and the ball leaked out to Robinson for a one-timer from eight yards into the far side of the net.
The Americans had found their groove. Pulisic followed by forcing Luis Lopez into a diving save. Moments later, he absorbed a heavy challenge attempting to infiltrate the penalty area and required medical assistance before hobbling back onto the field.
Two minutes later, he fell in pain and couldn’t continue. Cristian Roldan entered in the 62nd minute.
Turner came to the U.S. rescue in the 64th minute, making a diving save on Maynor Figueroa’s close-range header.
Berhalter made his last change in the 73rd minute, inserting right back Yedlin for Sands, a move that allowed Adams to shift into midfield.
The goals flowed, and a World Cup chase that appeared in deep trouble suddenly was alive and well.
Read more on soccer: