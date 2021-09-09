With four probable starters absent, the odds were already stacked against the U.S. squad. The Hondurans were flying, and the Americans looked ready to crumble.
In the locker room at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula, Berhalter explained what changes he was making. He implored his players to give greater effort. He also said he told them, “Guys, we’re going to get back into this game.”
For all the wrong moves he made in the first half, Berhalter made the right ones after intermission. True, he helped create the mess, but by acting swiftly at halftime, making three substitutions and a formation change, the complexion of the match pivoted — and so did the World Cup qualifying outlook.
Berhalter also decided to stick with starting striker Ricardo Pepi, 18, who, before Wednesday, had never played above the under-17 international level.
Everything fell into place quickly, and by the end of the night, the Americans had rolled to a 4-1 victory — a badly needed result to join the front-runners in Concacaf’s eight-team competition for three automatic berths in next year’s tournament in Qatar. With five points, they are tied for second with Canada. Mexico (seven) leads the pack.
The victory was also important for morale and confidence following a bruising week in which one of its most important players, Weston McKennie, broke team policy and was dismissed from camp.
“Despite all this crap that happened in these last couple days,” Berhalter said, “the guys’ spirits were extremely high” heading to Honduras.
Win, lose or draw, the Americans were going to remain in a race that features 14 matches per team through March. The first two, though, ended in draws — an excusable one in El Salvador and an inexcusable one at home against Canada.
What this team faced that previous squads had not was rocketing expectations. With a band of hotshot young pros from Europe’s top leagues, the United States began the competition as, at worst, co-favorite along with Mexico. It had won the Nations League and Gold Cup, two competitions that weren’t as important as World Cup qualifying but strong indicators of where the program stood.
Though most of the players had never played in a qualifier, the delegation had further raised the bar in the buildup to the competition, saying it was had targeted all nine available points in the first three games — an unlikely scenario, given two were on the road, where the Americans do not typically win.
“It’s great to have high expectations,” Berhalter said. “Everyone wants to win games, right? But the other side of it, it’s just talk. You have to go out and do it. It’s very difficult to do.”
Realistically, the Americans were looking at five to seven points, but after drawing the first two games and stumbling in the first half in Honduras, they were staring at two. Since the 1990 qualifying cycle, the only time they had earned fewer than four was in the failed 2018 campaign.
Pepi was the key man Wednesday, scoring the go-ahead goal and playing a part in the other three. The FC Dallas homegrown player was a surprise roster selection after not featuring in either summer tournament. He did not play in the first two qualifiers either, while Josh Sargent and Jordan Pefok struggled to score.
On the charter to Honduras on Tuesday, Berhalter told Pepi he would start. It was a big promotion for a player who, this summer, was weighing whether to represent Mexico or the United States. (The El Paso native was eligible for both countries.)
In the first half, Pepi was one of the few players who looked comfortable. After the team’s abysmal first half, Berhalter kept him in the match but altered the formation, returning to three forwards instead of two and redeploying a four-man back line instead of three.
He inserted Brenden Aaronson for flank play, Sebastian Lletget to steel the midfield and Antonee Robinson for a fresh presence at left back.
Robinson scored the equalizer less than three minutes into the half. Another sub, DeAndre Yedlin, assisted on Pepi’s go-ahead header in the 75th minute. Aaronson finished an opportunity set up by Pepi and Lletget banged home the rebound of Pepi’s saved shot. In its player ratings, Soccer America awarded Pepi a rare “9.”
Forty-five minutes after staring at defeat, the United States celebrated a resounding victory, one that leaves it well-positioned heading into next month’s three-match set: vs. Jamaica in Austin, at Panama and vs. Costa Rica in Columbus.
Berhalter will face decisions: Does he reinvite McKennie? Is Pepi his number one striker? Does he stay with Matt Turner in goal if Zack Steffen is healthy? How will he adjust without Gio Reyna (hamstring) and perhaps Christian Pulisic (ankle)? Does John Brooks, a 2014 World Cup veteran, have a future after a dodgy performance in Honduras?
Unlike his predecessors, Berhalter holds a wealth of options. Players who weren’t in this camp might get called in next month, such as Spanish-based attackers Yunus Musah and Matthew Hoppe.
What is clear is that the young group learned from not only the off-field tumult but by playing — and succeeding — in a difficult environment.
“We needed to give these guys that experience; they needed to see what these games are like, because they are completely different,” he said. “You have teams and countries that are desperate to get wins to get into the World Cup. … This whole window was great for this group. We really needed that, in terms of the eye-opening of what this experience actually is.”
That probably applied to the coach, too.
