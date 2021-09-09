Virginia Tech made quite the statement in that regard during Friday night’s season opening win, 17-10, against 10th-ranked North Carolina, with six sacks of quarterback Sam Howell while intercepting the Heisman Trophy contender three times in a performance reminiscent of Foster’s famed “Lunch Pail” defenses.
Afterward in the locker room, players celebrated with Hamilton, who had his infant son by his side. Hamilton’s bunch remains well aware of the scrutiny he continues to face in following a coach more synonymous with Virginia Tech than any other except Frank Beamer.
“He was jacked up,” Hollifield, a senior linebacker, said of Hamilton. “We’ve been working so hard for the last eight months to really get this last season off our backs. That’s in the past obviously, but it’s just been really wearing on us. I know it was wearing on him.
“I mean it was hard on him just trying to step up for a guy like Bud Foster, replace him, and to do the job we did last year, it wasn’t good enough, and it’s really a load off his shoulders and load off a lot of our shoulders.”
The Hokies, who play Middle Tennessee on Saturday, had a host of issues to manage last season, when virus-related complications kept 23 players, mostly on defense, out of the opener. The defense was shorthanded all season thereafter, playing stretches without the entire starting secondary.
Circumstances were so dire at times that certain members of the defense, frequently on short notice, filled in out of position just so the unit could field the requisite 11 players.
Hamilton, meantime, missed the first two games because of complications stemming from the virus. His first game with the team in-person was against North Carolina in a 56-45 loss in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Virginia Tech finished 12th out of 15 schools in the ACC last year in total defense (447.5) and 10th in scoring defense (32.1).
“Virginia Tech has had a long tradition of great defense over the years, and last year was not up to par as what it needed to be,” said Hollifield, who had four tackles and one interception against the Tar Heels. “I really took that personally, and a lot of other guys took that personally, a lot of older guys.”
Garbutt, a redshirt junior, was among them. The defensive end missed seven games last season, including the first five, to be with his ailing father. The family medical issue had Garbutt understandably distracted when he did come back and, combined with pandemic protocols, produced a season short of his standard.
He opened this season with a team-high two sacks and forced a fumble as part of his five tackles. Garbutt and defensive end Amaré Barno were particularly disruptive throughout the game, never allowing Howell to settle into a comfort zone while helping to keep the North Carolina rushing attack in check.
Virginia Tech held one of the most prolific offenses in the country last season off the scoreboard until 4:20 remained in the third quarter and limited the Tar Heels to their fewest points since 2018. Last year North Carolina led the ACC in total offense (537.3) and ranked second in scoring (41.7).
“We had several opportunities to end the game, and we could not do it,” Hokies Coach Justin Fuente said. “Our execution was poor, but our defense just continued to rise to the occasion with energy and execution. Looked fast, just really proud of the defensive staff, Coach Hamilton and the defensive players.”
Howell threw a career-high in interceptions, including the final one to cornerback Chamarri Conner with 37 seconds to play after the Tar Heels had marched to the Virginia Tech 40. Conner was falling as he gained possession and managed to slide his hand between the ball and the ground to secure the catch.
Officials reviewed the play, and when they announced the call stood, the frenzied crowd of 65,632 at Lane Stadium erupted. It marked the first time in two years full capacity was permitted at the venue.
Conner led Virginia Tech with eight tackles and was named ACC defensive back of the week. It was the second time in as many games while wearing No. 25 in honor of Beamer that Conner led the Hokies in tackles, also doing so against Wake Forest in 2020.
The triumph marked a dramatic turnaround from last season’s matchup against the Tar Heels when Virginia Tech surrendered 656 yards of total offense. Howell completed 18 of 23 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, and North Carolina had two players rush for at least 169 yards, including Michael Williams’s 214.
“See, everyone got caught up in the hype of No. 10, what happened last year with the covid year, and it was Coach Ham’s first game coaching, and we didn’t have an offseason,” Garbutt said. “We feel like, and I’m not saying this to make headlines, but we feel like it’s almost a standard, like we know we can go out there and play with those guys for sure, but we feel like it’s a standard us going out there and dominating.”