Where for a decade the Big 12 has featured teams of a gaping geographical distance, stretching from Morgantown, W.Va., to Lubbock, Tex., the new moves will make a conference stretching from Orlando to Provo, Utah.
While the moves aren’t expected to happen for several years because of existing media contracts, they do add to the colorful story arcs of the new members, particularly Houston and BYU. Those schools yearned for Big 12 membership in 2016, when the 10-team league held a meeting in Dallas-Fort Worth and announced a decision to refrain from adding any new members.
This story will be updated.