The Big 12 Conference, on the defensive since the midsummer announcement that Oklahoma and Texas would abandon it for the SEC, officially went on the offensive Friday, formally inviting four schools to join its membership.

The league will add BYU, a football independent but a member of the West Coast Conference in other sports, and three schools from the American Athletic Conference: Cincinnati, Houston and UCF. That will raise the Big 12 membership to 14 until Oklahoma and Texas depart in or before 2025, after which the Big 12 would have 12 members, set against the 12 to 16 members in the four other Power Five conferences.

Where for a decade the Big 12 has featured teams of a gaping geographical distance, stretching from Morgantown, W.Va., to Lubbock, Tex., the new moves will make a conference stretching from Orlando to Provo, Utah.

While the moves aren’t expected to happen for several years because of existing media contracts, they do add to the colorful story arcs of the new members, particularly Houston and BYU. Those schools yearned for Big 12 membership in 2016, when the 10-team league held a meeting in Dallas-Fort Worth and announced a decision to refrain from adding any new members.

