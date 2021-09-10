Draft night is the easiest way to chart the charge that led to this moment. The Oakland Raiders made Dickey the first Black quarterback to be selected in the first round of the NFL/AFL common draft in 1968, but he never took a snap. Williams went next 10 years later, but only two more Black quarterbacks, Andre Ware and McNair, were drafted in the first round over the next 17 years. Then came the historic 1999 draft class in which McNabb, Akili Smith and Daunte Culpepper all went in the top 11. Still, at the start of the millennium, the club of first-round Black quarterbacks counted just seven members.