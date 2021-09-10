Other starters in the rotation include Hyun Jin Ryu, Steven Matz and Alek Manoah. Ryu is 13-8 with a 3.77 ERA and is using his curveball to perfection, making batters miss more than a third of the time against the pitch (36 percent). Matz posted the lowest ERA (1.30) of any pitcher throwing at least 20 innings in the month of August. Manoah, 5-2 with a 3.63 ERA, has struck out 88 batters in 79⅓ innings, putting him in the conversation for rookie of the year. Reliever Jordan Romano shouldn’t be forgotten. He’s held opposing batters to a .157 average using his fastball. Since the all-star break, no starting pitching rotation has a better collective ERA from their pitchers than Toronto does.