The Patriots drafted Jones out of Alabama with the 15th pick in this year’s NFL draft and then went on a spending spree in free agency as they attempt to rebound from their first non-playoff season since 2008. Newton started 15 games and threw only eight touchdown passes with 10 interceptions but also rushed for 12 scores, and in the interview he admitted struggling with Josh McDaniels’s offense, a vastly different scheme than what he ran with the Carolina Panthers from 2011 to 2019. Newton also said he had become much more familiar with the Patriots’ offensive ways in the offseason and during training camp.