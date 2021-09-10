And that was it, at least until the Big 12’s attempt to salvage a future became clear this week with news it planned to invite four newcomers: BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston.
BYU won a national title in the past 40 years. Cincinnati followed a similar path as Louisville, only a bit slower. Houston, like TCU, was one of the forsaken former SWC teams that didn’t make the cut for the Big 12 when it was created.
But UCF is a different animal, one that didn’t even make it to what was then called Division I-A until 1996 and didn’t reach its first bowl game until 2005. It was up until that year the Knights were a member of the Atlantic Sun outside of football.
Put another way: Of the now-seven schools to make a power conference breakthrough since 1998, all but one had played in at least one of the Southwest Conference (Houston and TCU), the Mountain West (BYU, TCU and Utah) or the pre-playoff-era Big East (Cincinnati and Louisville).
The Knights’ rise would have been difficult to envision a decade and a half ago. But UCF opened a new stadium in 2007, won the Fiesta Bowl to cap a 12-1 season in 2013, went 13-0 in 2017 and then rattled off a 12-0 start in 2018 before falling to LSU in another Fiesta appearance. After last year’s 6-4 hiccup, the Knights rallied past Boise State in their debut under Gus Malzahn a week ago.
It’s too soon to know just how effectively the Big 12 has protected its long-term prospects. The league is unquestionably worse off without SEC-bound Oklahoma and Texas than it is with the Sooners and Longhorns. How much worse probably won’t be fully clear until the league signs its next TV rights deal.
Even if the Big 12’s scramble doesn’t work out and it drifts toward quasi-power conference status (or worse), UCF’s impressive combination of geography, well-timed success, institutional commitment and probably luck in improving its niche in the college sports world should be acknowledged.
Others have upgraded their place at the table in the past quarter-century. No one has come as far.
Five with the most at stake in Week 2
1. Oregon. The schedule is a bit lean on the second full Saturday of the season, leaving some limited choices. But considering the No. 12 Ducks should be one of the top teams in the Pac-12, everyone else in their division lost last weekend, they won’t see Southern Cal in the regular season and they visit No. 3 Ohio State, this might be their most significant game of the season.
2. Iowa State. The No. 9 Cyclones are coming off a 16-10 defeat of Northern Iowa, a program that has a habit of making life miserable when it matches up against in-state FBS schools. That will be forgotten if Iowa State can claim the Cy-Hawk Trophy and snap a five-game skid in its series with No. 10 Iowa, which hasn’t lost in Ames since 2011.
3a. Air Force and 3b. Navy. It’s fitting that the service academies moved up their game from its usual early October placement for a meeting on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The home team has won eight in a row in the series, and Navy would certainly be thrilled to continue that trend after getting drubbed, 49-7, by Marshall last week.
4. Iowa. The Hawkeyes rate a little lower than their in-state brethren on who has as much at stake, based both on preseason hype (Iowa State has more of it), what looks like a slightly tougher remaining schedule and an impressive thumping last week of another program unaccustomed to preseason accolades (Indiana). Iowa gets four of its next five at home, and it’s not hard to imagine the Hawkeyes settling in as a top-10 team for a good chunk of the season if it wins Saturday.
5. Ohio State. The Buckeyes are super talented and as good of a bet as anyone to get the benefit of the doubt from the playoff committee if it is holding an 11-1 or 12-1 record at the end of the season. Still, no one wants to use a de facto mulligan in early September, and Ohio State might have to if it isn’t sharp against visiting Oregon.
Heisman Watch
It’s early — way too early, really — and there are probably a dozen other players who could claim a spot in the hunt for college football’s top individual honor. These six all had fine showings over Labor Day weekend.
1. QB Bryce Young, Alabama (344 yards, 4 TDs passing). It sure looks like the Crimson Tide offense is in good hands after Young torched Miami on a neutral field in the defending national champs’ opener. (Last week: Not ranked)
2. QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (294 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT passing). From the school of thought that any thriving quarterback from Alabama, Clemson or Ohio State is going to garner attention, Stroud vaults up the list after his first career start against Minnesota. He’ll have a big platform this week as the Buckeyes welcome Oregon to the Horseshoe. (LW: NR)
3. RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State (264 yards, 4 TDs rushing). The Wake Forest transfer trampled Northwestern in one of the opening weekend’s most impressive road showings. (LW: NR)
4. QB Jack Coan, Notre Dame (366 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT passing). Rarely a showstopping thrower in Wisconsin’s run-heavy scheme, the graduate transfer picked apart Florida State in his Notre Dame debut. Coan might not maintain this for a full year, but the sport seems overdue for an Irish quarterback in the Heisman race; the last one to finish in the top five of the voting was Brady Quinn in 2006. (LW: NR)
5. QB Matt Corral, Mississippi (381 yards, 1 TD passing; 55 yards, 1 TD rushing). Corral took full advantage of both the monopoly on the college football audience Monday and Louisville’s porous defense to get off to a fine start. The Rebels’ unbridled pace will surely provide opportunities to pile up numbers as the year unfolds. (LW: NR)
6. RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA (223 yards, 4 TDs rushing; 2 receptions, 49 yards). At 13.1 yards per carry after two games, the only thing holding the Michigan transfer back is usage. Nonetheless, he has churned out a pair of 100-yard rushing games and helped the Bruins knock off LSU in what could be a turning point in the Chip Kelly era. (LW: 1)