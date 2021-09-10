“Don’t even bring that up,” he told reporters. “ … I don’t want to start any rumors, any crap, okay? This has got nothing to do with any of that, guys. It’s just about giving a guy an opportunity to get a chance to rehab the way he needed to because, unfortunately, when we had to put him on [the] covid [list], he missed basically two weeks. We’re trying to catch up on those lost two weeks. We pushed him a little bit last week, he’s not ready, so we figured this is the best thing to do. …