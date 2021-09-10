Samuel returned to practice for the first time on Monday and participated on a limited basis in pads. But at the team’s subsequent practice on Wednesday, Samuel ran only a few individual drills before walking over toward the sideline in apparent discomfort. He was formally listed as a nonparticipant on the team’s practice report both Wednesday and Thursday.
“We’re just trying to take a little bit of pressure off of him in terms of his rehab program,” Rivera said. “Having been put on the covid list at one time I think set him back in terms of his opportunity to rehab and get himself ready to go for the year. So we want to create this opportunity and take advantage of it, and really let him focus on getting healthy before he has to start worrying about playing.”
Rivera indicated Samuel’s time on IR is expected to be short-term. Per the NFL’s modified IR rules, Samuel has to miss three games before he’s eligible to return to practice, which would be Sept. 27 for Washington, following its Week 3 game at Buffalo. If Samuel is designated for return, the team would have 21 days to activate him, or leave him on IR for the remainder of the season.
The soonest Samuel could suit up for a game is Week 4, against the Falcons in Atlanta.
When asked about the possibility of surgery for Samuel, Rivera became irritated and said it’s “not an option.”
“Don’t even bring that up,” he told reporters. “ … I don’t want to start any rumors, any crap, okay? This has got nothing to do with any of that, guys. It’s just about giving a guy an opportunity to get a chance to rehab the way he needed to because, unfortunately, when we had to put him on [the] covid [list], he missed basically two weeks. We’re trying to catch up on those lost two weeks. We pushed him a little bit last week, he’s not ready, so we figured this is the best thing to do. …
“Do not even mention that, please. That is not an option as far as we’re concerned right now. It’s not even on the table. … Do not start something that’s not there.”