The deal is pending league approval, according to three people, who requested anonymity to speak on the matter.
Spokesmen for United and MLS said they did not want to comment. Efforts to reach Yo Gotti, whose given name is Mario Mims, and Mamo were not immediately successful.
Sportico also reported on Yo Gotti’s interest in United.
These investors would become the latest to join United’s ownership group. In June, Houston Texans running back Mark Ingram II bought a stake estimated at 1 percent.
Yo Gotti, 40, was a guest at the MLS All-Star Game last month in Los Angeles and was seen meeting with Commissioner Don Garber.
The music mogul has known United’s co-chairmen, Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan, for many years. Yo Gotti is from Memphis; Levien and Kaplan are former investors in the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies.
Levien has been the face of United’s ownership since 2012. He and Kaplan welcomed several partners three years ago.
Yo Gotti, who founded Collective Music Group, apparently sees business opportunities at 20,000-capacity Audi Field, United’s home in Southwest D.C. Mamo, a native of Ethiopia, owns Capitol Petroleum Group, a major gas distributor and retailer.
United has been seeking to raise capital to develop land on the east side of Audi Field; finish the FanDuel sportsbook in the north end of the stadium; expand premium spaces; and complete the new training headquarters in Leesburg.
